Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 109121 times)

Online Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 09:18:07 am »
Keita couldn't 'hack' it in the sense that his body let him down. In the sense of actual on pitch performance when fit, he was very, very good.
Offline Bennett

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 09:19:26 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:18:07 am
Keita couldn't 'hack' it in the sense that his body let him down. In the sense of actual on pitch performance when fit, he was very, very good.

Dunno. How many times was he hauled off for stinking the place out, particularly in big European games when you'd think the pace would drop to a level he'd excel in?
Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 09:24:37 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:18:07 am
Keita couldn't 'hack' it in the sense that his body let him down. In the sense of actual on pitch performance when fit, he was very, very good.

I agree. Our win percentage when he was in the team was excellent. But whatever, everyone is entitled to their opinion.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 09:25:59 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:19:26 am
Dunno. How many times was he hauled off for stinking the place out, particularly in big European games when you'd think the pace would drop to a level he'd excel in?

He was also brought on European to take control of the game. Inter away in the quad chasing season is a good example.
Offline Bennett

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 09:30:53 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:25:59 am
He was also brought on European to take control of the game. Inter away in the quad chasing season is a good example.

If you were doing a report card for his time here, what would you give him? It's a C at best from me. Looked like a player playing within himself at all times.
Online Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 09:39:24 am »
The Keita performances where he was genuinely bad do stick in the memory for people, perhaps because he was on occasion the sacrificial lamb at half time in those games. However, you need to remember that the team as a whole, and the midfield in particular, were always awful in those games where Keita was hooked. He was bad too, but it wasn't just him. Plus, it's also good to remember that it was often Keita picked ahead of Henderson in the 21/22 run in for big games in the CL and the FA cup. This was a period he was fit for and he was a big part of some very impressive performances.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 10:59:49 am »
looks like we have a new scapegoat!

the praise from his decent start with us has turned to criticism

21 year old kid moving to a new country. Having had a rather bad season previously in another country and not getting any game time. Thats 2 countries in 2 years for a 20 year old to fit in. On top of that, having no preseason and playing in an entirely new midfield that is also trying to find their feet in terms of tactics, intensity, familiarity with other playing styles. I think that the move is a rather culture shock and he is a slow burner. If he does settle down and which he will with gakpo,big virg mentoring him, I do think that this season is already a wipe out for him as he gets used to his surroundings.

We might see him perform better next season but then he is still will be only 22 and still learning the craft. He will be inconsistent but hopefully show glimpses of his ability and hopefully some sort of intensity in his play which is sorely lacking now.
Online tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 11:02:26 am »
I feel like I'm missing something here.  I agree that he hasn't had the benefit of a pre-season with us and didn't play a lot of football last season, but that should have zero bearing on him shitting out of 50/50s or just throwing his hands up in the air when he's lost the ball in midfield, instead of busting a gut to get it back.

Bare minimum requirement for a footballer should be to leave everything on the pitch and to commit to the cause.
Offline Jay012345

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 11:40:26 am »
Klopp sees something there, he will build up but by bit with coaching and sporadic game time. If it works out, we have a potential great player on our hands. If not, squad player or moved on.
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 12:09:59 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:38:32 am
I was just reading Curtis Jones's comments about all that he's had to learn over the past year or two to get up to standard - learning to press, how to react out of possession, etc. You'd assume the same might apply to someone who didn't come through our academy.

I don't think we had too much problems with Jones pressing and combating though, he's problems were different and more talked about his tendency to hold ball for too long, and not be as expressive as he was in the youth teams. I think the first issue was overblown imo, aside from that although i think Gravenberch will come good theres but in regards to your last comment, he came from an academy in Ajax which were proponents of pressing and total football probably even before us.

Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 12:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:03:25 am
I think it's pretty clear after so many years with Klopp that playing in his midfield is really bloody difficult. Some, like Keita, just couldn't hack it. There's just so much asked of them from a tactical and counter-pressing perspective. Even those that excelled, like Wijnaldum and more recently Jones, have had their attacking instincts restricted.

If you can do everything that's asked of you to make Klopp's set-up what it is AND contribute in terms of goals/assists then you're a special player. I think we've got two in Jones and Szobo. Jury is out on Gravenberch, but we knew when we signed him it was a gamble based on his attributes rather than his current output. There's definitely flashes of what he's capable of but I think, so far, he's has had more games where he's struggled than shone.

Keita definitely hacked it, his body let him down.
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 12:15:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:02:26 am
I feel like I'm missing something here.  I agree that he hasn't had the benefit of a pre-season with us and didn't play a lot of football last season, but that should have zero bearing on him shitting out of 50/50s or just throwing his hands up in the air when he's lost the ball in midfield, instead of busting a gut to get it back.

Bare minimum requirement for a footballer should be to leave everything on the pitch and to commit to the cause.

Also people acting as if he never came from the most famed academy in the world ;D, where he would have learnt pressing triggers, total football and everything else, it didn't start with Liverpool and Klopp, in fact Cruyff has mentioned Klopp being the manager more in line with his philosophy out of all those in world football.

Apart from that though i concur he will get better, i think Gravenberch had so much natural talent coming through as a youngster he was allowed to get away with not doing certain things, Dutch league doesn't help this matter because its piss easy for the top team which he played for.
Online JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 12:15:27 pm »
People are weirdly negative on him at the moment (so odd LFC fans would over react to a few bad performances) - his on ball passing / attacking numbers are very good

The fact that he's not first choice currently at 21 a few months into his career here is pretty meaningless.. the quality is obvious and he's only going to get stronger
