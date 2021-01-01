looks like we have a new scapegoat!



the praise from his decent start with us has turned to criticism



21 year old kid moving to a new country. Having had a rather bad season previously in another country and not getting any game time. Thats 2 countries in 2 years for a 20 year old to fit in. On top of that, having no preseason and playing in an entirely new midfield that is also trying to find their feet in terms of tactics, intensity, familiarity with other playing styles. I think that the move is a rather culture shock and he is a slow burner. If he does settle down and which he will with gakpo,big virg mentoring him, I do think that this season is already a wipe out for him as he gets used to his surroundings.



We might see him perform better next season but then he is still will be only 22 and still learning the craft. He will be inconsistent but hopefully show glimpses of his ability and hopefully some sort of intensity in his play which is sorely lacking now.