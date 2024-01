His performances have been quite disappointing recently. When your form is off, please at least show some of your hard work. At one instance after losing the ball, instead of chasing back to help, he just stood there and moaned.



This is the issue. You can be off your game but there's a minimum performance level that is required. You have to physically compete and put the hard yards in. That's just the non-negotiables for our midfield.I think it quickly became a problem with Carvalho for Klopp that he wasn't physically competing and with Minamino (Harvey a bit last season as well but he's toughened up). With them two though they have a very sleight frame and are small. Grav is a big unit and should be physically imposing.