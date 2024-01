Thought he played better today but there's something that's not clicking yet. He's stagnated a little bit, but you know he's got the tools to be massive for us in the future. Only 21 still.



I think when a young player comes in, Klopp basically tells them "play your game" because overloading them with the subleties of our tactics is counter-productive. so they play with a lot of freedom and flair.then as they get bedded in they start to get coached on what Klopp wants them to do in game situations, which is a lot to learn. so there's a (to me) almost inevitable drop off in form because of the split-second thought processes going on.next year he'll blow the lid off.