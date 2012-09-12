Unfortunately another performance in line with performances before Liverpool from him.



I agree saying he's lazy may be too much, but he is really lacking off the ball and it is not anything new. When our concrete interest was announced, people were pointing to his physical attributes. While he's tall, he's also relatively easy to beat off the ball and dribble through. When he's on it, he's great with the ball and constant threat but there must be other players making up for his lack of intensity.



Not trying to scapegoat him, but he is not necessary my pick for matches against that agressive opponents like Arsenal. I'm still more worried about lack of solid performances from players that are at Liverpool longer than him, but he should step up a little bit as well.