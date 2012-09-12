« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Marys Donkey

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,509
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1160 on: Today at 09:38:20 pm
Hasn't been the same player since that well-known ITK Chopper said he had done his ACL.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,340
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1161 on: Today at 09:47:48 pm
So calling him out and stating clearly he killed our momentum and delivered serious pressure on our team - is scapegoating? Goats are innocent of anything, that is the point of sacrificing them. Gravenberch had a stinker. If he learns something from it - great. Meanwhile keep him out of any important games.
Logged

crewlove

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1162 on: Today at 09:53:08 pm
Unfortunately another performance in line with performances before Liverpool from him.

I agree saying he's lazy may be too much, but he is really lacking off the ball and it is not anything new. When our concrete interest was announced, people were pointing to his physical attributes. While he's tall, he's also relatively easy to beat off the ball and dribble through. When he's on it, he's great with the ball and constant threat but there must be other players making up for his lack of intensity.

Not trying to scapegoat him, but he is not necessary my pick for matches against that agressive opponents like Arsenal. I'm still more worried about lack of solid performances from players that are at Liverpool longer than him, but he should step up a little bit as well.
Logged

Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,812
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1163 on: Today at 09:57:01 pm
Obviously still finding his feet in the team and the league.
Logged

jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,034
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1164 on: Today at 10:13:33 pm
Still new.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1165 on: Today at 10:28:08 pm
The worst substitute appearance by a Liverpool player since Milner's hilarious cameo at Goodison in 18/19. He has quality, he'll be alright.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1166 on: Today at 10:30:54 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 10:28:08 pm
The worst substitute appearance by a Liverpool player since Milner's hilarious cameo at Goodison in 18/19. He has quality, he'll be alright.

Worse that Stevie Gerrard's against Utd ?
Logged

Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1167 on: Today at 10:34:22 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:30:54 pm
Worse that Stevie Gerrard's against Utd ?

That was what, 2015? Of course that was worse, but it was well before the Milner one that I mentioned.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1168 on: Today at 11:02:15 pm
We've seen enough to know he has quality, but that was poor today - reminiscent of the worst of Pogba. In general he hasn't been great for weeks. We obviously have alot of of midfield injuries, so he's been needed, but I think he could really do with being eased in a bit more and hopefully he'll benefit from the short break/mini preseason in January. Jones is a far better option as the left midfielder of the three right now.
Logged

Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,192
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1169 on: Today at 11:13:02 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:47:48 pm
So calling him out and stating clearly he killed our momentum and delivered serious pressure on our team - is scapegoating? Goats are innocent of anything, that is the point of sacrificing them. Gravenberch had a stinker. If he learns something from it - great. Meanwhile keep him out of any important games.

It's just knee jerk and reactionary. He was on for 30 mins and people are just frustrated because we didn't win. So yeh, it is scapegoating imo. It always happens to one or two of our  players after any game we don't win.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4
