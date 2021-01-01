He just not where he needs to be tactically. He trying but he has run so much because he not always in the right spot. He was struggling with touch and other stuff. That not an easy game to come into.



I think he was the wrong man at the wrong time to be honest, at least in the context of coming back from a bit of an injury absence. The pace of the game was manic, the team were starting to tire, he's not a workhorse type in terms of his midfield style.In the absence of Thiago, Bacjetic, Mac (all players who'd have been more ideal to bring on) it's a case of needs must.Grav is very talented, hope it's not another Carvalho type scenario of talented, technical player but doesn't fit the system. He has the raw ability though.