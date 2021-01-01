« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 08:04:25 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:00:46 pm
He just not where he needs to be tactically. He trying but he has run so much because he not always in the right spot. He was struggling with touch and other stuff. That not an easy game to come into.

Its not only tactically its effort, energy and physicality.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 08:04:59 pm »
he simply wasn't on it today.  but his gliding style of running made things look a lot worse probably, he never seems to be in a hurry.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 08:06:58 pm »
Jones was brilliant. No idea why he was taken off for Gravenberch.

He seems like a luxury player. Skilful player but it just doesn't fit together.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 08:09:02 pm »
I still rate him highly, but it was a very poor cameo, there's no hiding from it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 08:09:03 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:00:46 pm
He just not where he needs to be tactically. He trying but he has run so much because he not always in the right spot. He was struggling with touch and other stuff. That not an easy game to come into.

I think he was the wrong man at the wrong time to be honest, at least in the context of coming back from a bit of an injury absence. The pace of the game was manic, the team were starting to tire, he's not a workhorse type in terms of his midfield style.

In the absence of Thiago, Bacjetic, Mac (all players who'd have been more ideal to bring on)  it's a case of needs must.

Grav is very talented, hope it's not another Carvalho type scenario of talented, technical player but doesn't fit the system. He has the raw ability though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 08:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 08:06:58 pm
Jones was brilliant. No idea why he was taken off for Gravenberch.

He seems like a luxury player. Skilful player but it just doesn't fit together.

Can see where the Pogba comparisons comes from in terms being quite lazy on the pitch. Im sure Bayern and Ajax fans had warned us about his style of play.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 08:10:13 pm »
Not the best Cameo but he was trying stuff

Got to remember the lads only 21
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 08:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:10:13 pm
Not the best Cameo but he was trying stuff

Got to remember the lads only 21

What was he trying?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 08:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:31:25 pm
I do not get it. He just never is where he should be. Seems decent technically but he seems to just not be able to read the game at all.
almost like he didnt have a pre season

People might need to be a little patient with a 21 year old with bags of potential.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 08:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:04:25 pm
Its not only tactically its effort, energy and physicality.
He seems to be giving the effort. I dont really like doing the Body Language stuff.
I wonder if missing some days in training from the muscle fatigue stuff didnt help
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 08:12:50 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:10:02 pm
Can see where the Pogba comparisons comes from in terms being quite lazy on the pitch. Im sure Bayern and Ajax fans had warned us about his style of play.

Far too nonchalant in his style. Personally not a fan of players of his ilk.

Nagelsmann and Tuchel aren't idiots. Both are elite coaches.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 08:13:19 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:12:11 pm
He seems to be giving the effort. I dont really like doing the Body Language stuff.
I wonder if missing some days in training from the muscle fatigue stuff didnt help

Im not talking about body language Im talking about him being 2nd to every single challenge and ball, Jones too has a languid style. If it isnt effort then he just aint quick and nippy enough in the first few yards.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 08:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 08:12:50 pm
Far too nonchalant in his style. Personally not a fan of players of his ilk.

Nagelsmann and Tuchel aren't idiots. Both are elite coaches.

And Klopp isn;t? we;ve wanted him since he ws 17 for a reason.  ::)
