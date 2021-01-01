The players around him doesn't know how to play with him. I don't know why he is trying to play pass and move football and do the basics right he should keep the ball longer and make the wrong decisions to blend in.



He already does this, he is very much dribble first, its not the other players fault, he was probably the same at Bayern. I don't think thats necessarily a bad thing either, we need dribblers in our side, thing is though as a midfielder he should be making more passes and facilitating play far more, that and ambivalence to winning the ball are my two biggest issues with him.