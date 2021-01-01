« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1080 on: Today at 11:44:55 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:28:33 am
The players around him doesn't know how to play with him. I don't know why he is trying to play pass and move football and do the basics right he should keep the ball longer and make the wrong decisions to blend in.

He already does this, he is very much dribble first, its not the other players fault, he was probably the same at Bayern. I don't think thats necessarily a bad thing either, we need dribblers in our side, thing is though as a midfielder he should be making more passes and facilitating play far more, that and ambivalence to winning the ball are my two biggest issues with him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1081 on: Today at 01:10:02 pm
I do not get it. He seems like the biggest luxury player ever. Not exactly a midfielder up for a scrap.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1082 on: Today at 01:43:17 pm
I get how you got your custom title.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1083 on: Today at 01:48:21 pm
He played well enough yesterday - and indeed that nice run he made where he may have actually gotten hurt - is not something any of our other midfielders seems to be able to do (maybe Szoboslai his first month here).
