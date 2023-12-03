« previous next »
He can sit out the next game if he's feeling exhausted.
He wasn't bad today but he also wasn't better last week either. In fact he put in similar performances most of the times but people tend to focus on the highlight stuff more, hence either overrating or underrating him based on the flashes they saw in a particular game.

I've come to the conclusion that Grav is a very difficult player to use, in that whether he shines or not is based on the particular situations he's placed on. That's why you can see him being excellent in a moment, then kind of drifts out of the game for a while. A bit like Naby Keita in that regard actually. Another way to put it is he's inconsistent, not just between games, but even during the duration of a game.

But either way, he has to massively improved off the ball. He's offering very little in defense at the moment even in his good games.
Quote from: PEG2K on December  3, 2023, 10:14:38 pm
He wasn't bad today but he also wasn't better last week either. In fact he put in similar performances most of the times but people tend to focus on the highlight stuff more, hence either overrating or underrating him based on the flashes they saw in a particular game.

I've come to the conclusion that Grav is a very difficult player to use, in that whether he shines or not is based on the particular situations he's placed on. That's why you can see him being excellent in a moment, then kind of drifts out of the game for a while. A bit like Naby Keita in that regard actually. Another way to put it is he's inconsistent, not just between games, but even during the duration of a game.

But either way, he has to massively improved off the ball. He's offering very little in defense at the moment even in his good games.

He's shown what he's capable of so far, but I don't think we can really carry him at the moment without a DM in the side because we're too open. He's looked more assured starting next to Endo in some of the Europa games.

We're not really seeing a balanced midfield. He probably is more Keita than Gini at the moment but he's a work in progress and will take him time to adapt.

Yeah. Since Mac is a lock at no 6 atm, then if we compare our midfield with that of Argentina which works very well without a dedicated DM, then Szobo is more or less our De Paul but Grav is in no way similar to Enzo. Jones is probably similar to Enzo in ball retention (but nowhere near him in passing). So if we want stability Jones should be the 3rd choice which was what Klopp did last week. He probably thought Fulham would sit deep and had very little resistance today that he chose Grav to unlock their defense, but they actually ran at us.
Its been mentioned in the Endo thread that Endo is getting some negative comments after his performance on Saturday while theres nothing about Gravenberch, which points to an overly negative attitude toward Endo. So I thought it might be worth discussing Gravs recent performances. Massive potential obviously and some really positive moments thus far but right now Im not sure hes ready to start PL games for us. It feels like he doesnt impact the game, at all, off the ball and on the ball hes currently too loose in possession. I love the positivity from his forward play and you can see that if it clicks hell be a real weapon in a progressive and creative sense but right now Im not sure how much I trust him to start PL games. Hoping to see him again Thursday though, the more time on the pitch the better in terms of his development.
I'm a fan of Gravenberch but think on current form should be starting off the bench. Harvey Elliott seems always to be impactful off the bench so Gravey can get minutes learn and develop still too.
Quote from: Knight on December 11, 2023, 07:33:21 am
Its been mentioned in the Endo thread that Endo is getting some negative comments after his performance on Saturday while theres nothing about Gravenberch, which points to an overly negative attitude toward Endo. So I thought ...
;D Peak RAWK
The two Anfield Wrap podcasts did a good job of looking at several players.

Assessment on Grav is correct - you don't need to try to glide past the entire midfield all the time. Sometimes you need to play the early pass.

Anyway - this is a learning and acclimatization year for him.
i dont think we will see the real grav until next season he basically had very limited hours playing before us i think he knows klopp wont rush him and i think hes going to be a top top player for us ... once hes fitted in to the team .... just think how good our midfield will be next season
I think all the midfielders are struggling from the start and are having more impact from the bench. Even Ryan himself was more impactful from the bench versus City compared to his last few starts. Given the lack of minutes last season, I think this season in a more intense league is catching up with him.
He's much better than I thought he was going to be. I wasn't convinced by him at all. But he still needs improvement off the ball. His biggest weakness still. I'm sure Klopp will slowly improve him in this area.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Someone needs to take him to one side and tell him that he needs to learn when to pass and when to carry. I am fuming here at the number of times he just decides to run through traffic with the ball when there is a simple and sensible pass available. It's fine if he tries it a few times but it's pretty much always his first instinct. Against better sides, he'll just become the easy pressing trap and kill every possession. Gifted player but he needs to start being more sensible now on and off the ball.
You can see why Bayern were so reluctant to play him. Of the ball he doesn't really exist.










Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:46:33 pm
Someone needs to take him to one side and tell him that he needs to learn when to pass and when to carry. I am fuming here at the number of times he just decides to run through traffic with the ball when there is a simple and sensible pass available. It's fine if he tries it a few times but it's pretty much always his first instinct. Against better sides, he'll just become the easy pressing trap and kill every possession. Gifted player but he needs to start being more sensible now on and off the ball.

Funnily enough, if this was the Jones thread, the same would apply.
Quote from: clinical on December 12, 2023, 11:35:56 am
He's much better than I thought he was going to be. I wasn't convinced by him at all. But he still needs improvement off the ball. His biggest weakness still. I'm sure Klopp will slowly improve him in this area.

Hes actually been worse than I thought hed be. Looks extremely raw at the moment.
I see how you got your custom title.  ::)
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:54:53 pm
Hes actually been worse than I thought hed be. Looks extremely raw at the moment.

Not in all the games, he's had some promising moments but until he gets his proper fitness sorted it's best to wait and see.
Echoing Yorky's point to a certain degree, it's crystal clear that he has loads of ability, especially on the ball. But off the ball, he doesn't seem to be in sync with the rest of the midfield and the team. I was noticing that his pressing triggers were also very disjointed.

But considering the lack of stakes in this game, hard to read too much into it.
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 09:04:45 pm
Not in all the games...

Knight is saying that he thought the lad would be absolutely brilliant. But he thinks he hasn't quite lived up to that, yet.
Im confused.
A couple of weeks ago cartwheels were being done, celebrating how we robbed Bayern.
This place sometimes..

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
Im confused.
A couple of weeks ago cartwheels were being done, celebrating how we robbed Bayern.
This place sometimes..

It's a joke isn't it? Modern fandom. Every player must be great all of the time.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:08:12 pm
Knight is saying that he thought the lad would be absolutely brilliant. But he thinks he hasn't quite lived up to that, yet.

I get that, but it just feels a bit odd that so many think this way about a player whose had only a small amount of time to impress. Even with a player who is fully up to speed it can still take time to acclimatize. I fully expect him to improve when he gets more match fitness and is allowed to stay on beyond sixty minutes or so. Also with all our new midfielders they are still getting used to playing together which I think can be confusing early doors, especially when we keep moving Trent into midfield as well. It's a lot for them all to have to get used to.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
Im confused.
A couple of weeks ago cartwheels were being done, celebrating how we robbed Bayern.
This place sometimes..
It was typical overreaction after people saw him doing some drop of the shoulder, carrying the ball etc. stuff, without seeing the bigger picture. Same with Endo after he scored that goal vs Fulham. Even to a lesser extent with Szobo to.

On the other hand, Mac was criticized the most among our midfielders at the beginning of this season. Now it turns out he's the most reliable one. The truth with every single one of them is always in between.
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 09:28:59 pm
I get that, but it just feels a bit odd that so many think this way about a player whose had only a small amount of time to impress. Even with a player who is fully up to speed it can still take time to acclimatize. I fully expect him to improve when he gets more match fitness and is allowed to stay on beyond sixty minutes or so. Also with all our new midfielders they are still getting used to playing together which I think can be confusing early doors, especially when we keep moving Trent into midfield as well. It's a lot for them all to have to get used to.

I dont think anyone doubts the raw talent. It is still early days but you expect to see him getting used to what his role should be. I can buy that Klopp gave him freedom early days to express himself and start enjoying his game but I cant see that going on for so long. The lad's good with the ball and that's great, but he needs to make the right choices with it. He tries to just one track turn and run regardless of whether he is running into a cul de sac. Off the ball, his tracking back is half hearted and has no urgency. I do not mean to say he's a bad player because he is not, but he has to do more. We cannot allow players to do half their jobs on the pitch. Hopefully just a one off and nothing that cannot be fixed on a training pitch but he does need an ear bollocking for continuing those habits.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:08:12 pm
Knight is saying that he thought the lad would be absolutely brilliant. But he thinks he hasn't quite lived up to that, yet.

Yeah hes got all the tools, hes a delight to watch when it goes right. But so far its not gone right enough and he doesnt do very much off the ball. If Nunez can be coached on the later then Grav can and re the former, its just decision making. At the end of the day he lost a whole load of development time at Bayern and so whilst he has all the tools, hes raw at the minute.

Re Jills post. I dont dont disagree. Hence, looks extremely raw at the minute. The thing about raw food is it gets cooked! I guess someone might dispute my analysis of him thus far, which is fine, but Im not writing him off, at all.
