I get that, but it just feels a bit odd that so many think this way about a player whose had only a small amount of time to impress. Even with a player who is fully up to speed it can still take time to acclimatize. I fully expect him to improve when he gets more match fitness and is allowed to stay on beyond sixty minutes or so. Also with all our new midfielders they are still getting used to playing together which I think can be confusing early doors, especially when we keep moving Trent into midfield as well. It's a lot for them all to have to get used to.



I dont think anyone doubts the raw talent. It is still early days but you expect to see him getting used to what his role should be. I can buy that Klopp gave him freedom early days to express himself and start enjoying his game but I cant see that going on for so long. The lad's good with the ball and that's great, but he needs to make the right choices with it. He tries to just one track turn and run regardless of whether he is running into a cul de sac. Off the ball, his tracking back is half hearted and has no urgency. I do not mean to say he's a bad player because he is not, but he has to do more. We cannot allow players to do half their jobs on the pitch. Hopefully just a one off and nothing that cannot be fixed on a training pitch but he does need an ear bollocking for continuing those habits.