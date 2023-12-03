He wasn't bad today but he also wasn't better last week either. In fact he put in similar performances most of the times but people tend to focus on the highlight stuff more, hence either overrating or underrating him based on the flashes they saw in a particular game.



I've come to the conclusion that Grav is a very difficult player to use, in that whether he shines or not is based on the particular situations he's placed on. That's why you can see him being excellent in a moment, then kind of drifts out of the game for a while. A bit like Naby Keita in that regard actually. Another way to put it is he's inconsistent, not just between games, but even during the duration of a game.



But either way, he has to massively improved off the ball. He's offering very little in defense at the moment even in his good games.