Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1040 on: December 3, 2023, 04:32:20 pm
He can sit out the next game if he's feeling exhausted.
PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1041 on: December 3, 2023, 10:14:38 pm
He wasn't bad today but he also wasn't better last week either. In fact he put in similar performances most of the times but people tend to focus on the highlight stuff more, hence either overrating or underrating him based on the flashes they saw in a particular game.

I've come to the conclusion that Grav is a very difficult player to use, in that whether he shines or not is based on the particular situations he's placed on. That's why you can see him being excellent in a moment, then kind of drifts out of the game for a while. A bit like Naby Keita in that regard actually. Another way to put it is he's inconsistent, not just between games, but even during the duration of a game.

But either way, he has to massively improved off the ball. He's offering very little in defense at the moment even in his good games.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,909
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1042 on: December 3, 2023, 10:22:11 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on December  3, 2023, 10:14:38 pm
He's shown what he's capable of so far, but I don't think we can really carry him at the moment without a DM in the side because we're too open. He's looked more assured starting next to Endo in some of the Europa games.

We're not really seeing a balanced midfield. He probably is more Keita than Gini at the moment but he's a work in progress and will take him time to adapt.

PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1043 on: December 3, 2023, 10:51:29 pm
Yeah. Since Mac is a lock at no 6 atm, then if we compare our midfield with that of Argentina which works very well without a dedicated DM, then Szobo is more or less our De Paul but Grav is in no way similar to Enzo. Jones is probably similar to Enzo in ball retention (but nowhere near him in passing). So if we want stability Jones should be the 3rd choice which was what Klopp did last week. He probably thought Fulham would sit deep and had very little resistance today that he chose Grav to unlock their defense, but they actually ran at us.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 07:33:21 am
Its been mentioned in the Endo thread that Endo is getting some negative comments after his performance on Saturday while theres nothing about Gravenberch, which points to an overly negative attitude toward Endo. So I thought it might be worth discussing Gravs recent performances. Massive potential obviously and some really positive moments thus far but right now Im not sure hes ready to start PL games for us. It feels like he doesnt impact the game, at all, off the ball and on the ball hes currently too loose in possession. I love the positivity from his forward play and you can see that if it clicks hell be a real weapon in a progressive and creative sense but right now Im not sure how much I trust him to start PL games. Hoping to see him again Thursday though, the more time on the pitch the better in terms of his development.
DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 09:06:44 am
I'm a fan of Gravenberch but think on current form should be starting off the bench. Harvey Elliott seems always to be impactful off the bench so Gravey can get minutes learn and develop still too.
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,646
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 12:22:04 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:33:21 am
Its been mentioned in the Endo thread that Endo is getting some negative comments after his performance on Saturday while theres nothing about Gravenberch, which points to an overly negative attitude toward Endo. So I thought ...
;D Peak RAWK
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 02:26:50 pm
The two Anfield Wrap podcasts did a good job of looking at several players.

Assessment on Grav is correct - you don't need to try to glide past the entire midfield all the time. Sometimes you need to play the early pass.

Anyway - this is a learning and acclimatization year for him.
marmite

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
i dont think we will see the real grav until next season he basically had very limited hours playing before us i think he knows klopp wont rush him and i think hes going to be a top top player for us ... once hes fitted in to the team .... just think how good our midfield will be next season
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,170
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1049 on: Today at 05:21:57 am
I think all the midfielders are struggling from the start and are having more impact from the bench. Even Ryan himself was more impactful from the bench versus City compared to his last few starts. Given the lack of minutes last season, I think this season in a more intense league is catching up with him.
