Considering the player he was in the academy, I never would have guessed that this would be his pathway but this is true. He's pretty much turned into Wijnaldum. I like Wijnaldum, people will continue saying he doesn't offer much, but Klopp will play him.



But when we need to add some Gravy to out attack, Ryan is our man.



The thing he does compared to Wijnaldum(who would be an excellent MF box runner in in this role). Is jones can play the final pass a little better and he can progress the ball forward(Passing wise and Carry) at an elite rate also(Gini was avg at passing im pretty sure elite at carry). Jones also makes the box runs well would like to see his shots go up a little.Jones kinda just makes every thing Tick the best in the MF, allows for the other to shrine more nobody else is close there. Every game Jones has played 60 minutes in since the City game last season(the game after Trent inverted) Liverpool has not lost. I dont think the first choice MF is even a debate right now, it Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai.Europa is Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott. Maybe this changes when Thiago gets back. it wont when Bajcetic gets back.Yes I see what Gravenberch does but like he still getting there and both Elliott/Gravenberch are very good off the bench more then starters right now for me.It also great by next season there going be like 4 Elite options to be able to rotate consistently in the MF in the advanced roles.Remember Southampton game during the quadruple challenge year when there was 9 changes with Jones and Elliott starting, and won 1-0 the 2nd to last week of the season, the team going be able to rotate like 7 guys more consistently even with champions leagues next season(barring something unexpected)