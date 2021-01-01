« previous next »
Different class. Offers more than Jones.

Not sure why he didnt start at the weekend. Wouldve freed up Mac Callister to play in a more suited position

I like Jones a lot but him and Jota down that wing was never going to be of concern for city. Jota is better central and Jones lacks pace although has a high intensity
Such a progressive player, and so good with the ball at his feet.

Still hard to believe he's only 21 yet has so much experience under his belt already, despite Bayern under-utilising him last season. We have so much young talent now, and I'm really excited to see him develop as he has all the raw ingredients Jurgen loves in a player. A really great signing, and still has many more levels he can go up in this team.
Not sure why he didnt start at the weekend. Wouldve freed up Mac Callister to play in a more suited position

I like Jones a lot but him and Jota down that wing was never going to be of concern for city. Jota is better central and Jones lacks pace although has a high intensity

Not quite sure what you mean by "high intensity"? I guess you mean he runs to close down when teams pass it around at the back. That's it really though as he isn't, as you say, blessed with pace and has a tendancy to be dispossed. Jones has great close control and is always wiling to accept the ball but his end product isn't anything to talk about. He is very easy on the eye and looks to be effective but he has only scored 9 goals and provided 6 assists since his debut in 2019/20. That's nearly 100 appearances. although he's been used as a sub. Nothing against the lad but he's 23 soon and he either stakes a a claim for a first team spot on a regular basis or he moves on. I can't see him ousting any of the new lads, Bajcetic is back soon and we look to be in the market for a specialist number 6. I hope I am wrong as seems to be popular amongst the squad and is a local lad.
Fucking hell, it's amazing how quickly people look to turn on Jones, especially when this was his first game in a month.

Criticising his goalscoring is a particularly interesting angle given he's one of our more prolific midfielders, despite largely operating quite deep. He also might be our best tackler in midfield, yet his intensity is being dismissed as "runs to close down when teams pass it around the back"?

He staked his claim for a first team spot when he ended last season starting every game, which coincided with our best form all season.
Fucking hell, it's amazing how quickly people look to turn on Jones, especially when this was his first game in a month.

Criticising his goalscoring is a particularly interesting angle given he's one of our more prolific midfielders, despite largely operating quite deep. He also might be our best tackler in midfield, yet his intensity is being dismissed as "runs to close down when teams pass it around the back"?

He staked his claim for a first team spot when he ended last season starting every game, which coincided with our best form all season.

Jones (currently) offers more off the ball than Gravenberch. If Jones continues to be selected ahead of Gravenberch in the league then that will be the reason.
Jones (currently) offers more off the ball than Gravenberch. If Jones continues to be selected ahead of Gravenberch in the league then that will be the reason.

Yeah this is how I see it, he does all of the disciplined work exceptionally well. If a team decides to come at us hard early in a game he's one of the guys you want on the pitch doing the dirty work.

I really like Gravenberch too and I've actually been surprised at how well-rounded his midfield game is. Both are good options which is huge for us, as the ability to rotate the midfield regularly is something we've been desperately lacking for a while.
I just love the way he drove past Rodri in the buildup for the goal, confidence and strength - he has such ability that I'd like to see him do this more often and put teams on the back foot, have to remember how young he is though and still settling into the team no doubt, really impressive signing
Grav is a great midfielder.

Jones is a great midfielder.

but their strengths aren't the same.  so you use them in different ways, in different situations, depending on the game situation and what Jurgen wants to see happen on the pitch.

it's not complicated.
Grav is a great midfielder.

Jones is a great midfielder.

but their strengths aren't the same.  so you use them in different ways, in different situations, depending on the game situation and what Jurgen wants to see happen on the pitch.

it's not complicated.

that seems...complicated!!***


***especially for my 5 days of holiday taxed mind.
Let's start all our 8s

Szobo - Mac Allister - Gravenberch - Jones

Up the Klopp Crazy8 ultra reds.

:D
that seems...complicated!!***


***especially for my 5 days of holiday taxed mind.
have another nap, turkey-brain.
Fucking hell, it's amazing how quickly people look to turn on Jones, especially when this was his first game in a month.

Its been a constant on here during his career - not really sure why
Its been a constant on here during his career - not really sure why
Cos he didn't cost 65M with a protracted transfer saga?


*runs away cackling*
Why people need to put one player down to big another up is beyond me. You see it constantly on here
Its been a constant on here during his career - not really sure why

People are much harsher with Scouse players for some reason.
He staked his claim for a first team spot when he ended last season starting every game, which coincided with our best form all season.
That first team spot was competing with/alongside Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, and youngsters Elliot and Bajcetic, as well as getting the nod past an perenially-injured Thiago (*sigh*) and demobbed Ox and Keita.

Fast forward 6 months however, and he's competing with a completely different and vastly enhanced challenge for a midfield place and so, will need to step up accordingly. Right now, he offers less than our other new recruits (in quality and/or versatility) and being hooked just after half time on Saturday (mitigating circumstances aside) didn't exactly help.

Jones will get other opportunities of course, but he'll really need to make the most of them or face becoming the stand-in/2nd XI/domestic cup squad player option. Meanwhile "staking a claim" is exactly what Gravenberch is doing, having coming in late, being gently introduced by Klopp and still notably impressing every single chance he gets.
Not quite sure what you mean by "high intensity"? I guess you mean he runs to close down when teams pass it around at the back. That's it really though as he isn't, as you say, blessed with pace and has a tendancy to be dispossed. Jones has great close control and is always wiling to accept the ball but his end product isn't anything to talk about. He is very easy on the eye and looks to be effective but he has only scored 9 goals and provided 6 assists since his debut in 2019/20. That's nearly 100 appearances. although he's been used as a sub. Nothing against the lad but he's 23 soon and he either stakes a a claim for a first team spot on a regular basis or he moves on. I can't see him ousting any of the new lads, Bajcetic is back soon and we look to be in the market for a specialist number 6. I hope I am wrong as seems to be popular amongst the squad and is a local lad.

Yeah cant see the club getting rid of talented local lad thats already proven at worst he can be decent rotation option through midfield.

Nothing against the lad but he's 23 soon and he either stakes a a claim for a first team spot on a regular basis or he moves on.
bollocks.
bollocks.
Quite


Jones keeps the ball, recycles the ball, uses it so well (hes just come back for a few weeks out too).


Gravenberch is a different beast.


Different types of players, which is really important to have
Jones (currently) offers more off the ball than Gravenberch. If Jones continues to be selected ahead of Gravenberch in the league then that will be the reason.
He also fit better next to Szoboszlai. Jones also offer a lot on the ball but has not showed as much of a creator in the final 3rd.
Jones is the tactical guy in the MF, to help let other shine. Gravenberch best game in Europa was next to Jones also.
21, 63, fucking Ace this kid.
