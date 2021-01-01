He staked his claim for a first team spot when he ended last season starting every game, which coincided with our best form all season.
That first team spot was competing with/alongside Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, and youngsters Elliot and Bajcetic, as well as getting the nod past an perenially-injured Thiago (*sigh*) and demobbed Ox and Keita.
Fast forward 6 months however, and he's competing with a completely different and vastly enhanced challenge for a midfield place and so, will need to step up accordingly. Right now, he offers less than our other new recruits (in quality and/or versatility) and being hooked just after half time on Saturday (mitigating circumstances aside) didn't exactly help.
Jones will get other opportunities of course, but he'll really need to make the most of them or face becoming the stand-in/2nd XI/domestic cup squad player option. Meanwhile "staking a claim" is exactly what Gravenberch is doing, having coming in late, being gently introduced by Klopp and still notably impressing every single chance he gets.