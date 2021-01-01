« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1000 on: Today at 08:57:46 am
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:39:00 am
Different class. Offers more than Jones.

Not sure why he didnt start at the weekend. Wouldve freed up Mac Callister to play in a more suited position

I like Jones a lot but him and Jota down that wing was never going to be of concern for city. Jota is better central and Jones lacks pace although has a high intensity
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1001 on: Today at 09:36:48 am
Such a progressive player, and so good with the ball at his feet.

Still hard to believe he's only 21 yet has so much experience under his belt already, despite Bayern under-utilising him last season. We have so much young talent now, and I'm really excited to see him develop as he has all the raw ingredients Jurgen loves in a player. A really great signing, and still has many more levels he can go up in this team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1002 on: Today at 11:08:32 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:57:46 am
Not sure why he didnt start at the weekend. Wouldve freed up Mac Callister to play in a more suited position

I like Jones a lot but him and Jota down that wing was never going to be of concern for city. Jota is better central and Jones lacks pace although has a high intensity

Not quite sure what you mean by "high intensity"? I guess you mean he runs to close down when teams pass it around at the back. That's it really though as he isn't, as you say, blessed with pace and has a tendancy to be dispossed. Jones has great close control and is always wiling to accept the ball but his end product isn't anything to talk about. He is very easy on the eye and looks to be effective but he has only scored 9 goals and provided 6 assists since his debut in 2019/20. That's nearly 100 appearances. although he's been used as a sub. Nothing against the lad but he's 23 soon and he either stakes a a claim for a first team spot on a regular basis or he moves on. I can't see him ousting any of the new lads, Bajcetic is back soon and we look to be in the market for a specialist number 6. I hope I am wrong as seems to be popular amongst the squad and is a local lad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1003 on: Today at 11:24:24 am
Fucking hell, it's amazing how quickly people look to turn on Jones, especially when this was his first game in a month.

Criticising his goalscoring is a particularly interesting angle given he's one of our more prolific midfielders, despite largely operating quite deep. He also might be our best tackler in midfield, yet his intensity is being dismissed as "runs to close down when teams pass it around the back"?

He staked his claim for a first team spot when he ended last season starting every game, which coincided with our best form all season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1004 on: Today at 11:58:24 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:24:24 am
Fucking hell, it's amazing how quickly people look to turn on Jones, especially when this was his first game in a month.

Criticising his goalscoring is a particularly interesting angle given he's one of our more prolific midfielders, despite largely operating quite deep. He also might be our best tackler in midfield, yet his intensity is being dismissed as "runs to close down when teams pass it around the back"?

He staked his claim for a first team spot when he ended last season starting every game, which coincided with our best form all season.

Jones (currently) offers more off the ball than Gravenberch. If Jones continues to be selected ahead of Gravenberch in the league then that will be the reason.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1005 on: Today at 12:08:21 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:58:24 am
Jones (currently) offers more off the ball than Gravenberch. If Jones continues to be selected ahead of Gravenberch in the league then that will be the reason.

Yeah this is how I see it, he does all of the disciplined work exceptionally well. If a team decides to come at us hard early in a game he's one of the guys you want on the pitch doing the dirty work.

I really like Gravenberch too and I've actually been surprised at how well-rounded his midfield game is. Both are good options which is huge for us, as the ability to rotate the midfield regularly is something we've been desperately lacking for a while.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1006 on: Today at 01:34:10 pm
I just love the way he drove past Rodri in the buildup for the goal, confidence and strength - he has such ability that I'd like to see him do this more often and put teams on the back foot, have to remember how young he is though and still settling into the team no doubt, really impressive signing
