Fucking hell, it's amazing how quickly people look to turn on Jones, especially when this was his first game in a month.
Criticising his goalscoring is a particularly interesting angle given he's one of our more prolific midfielders, despite largely operating quite deep. He also might be our best tackler in midfield, yet his intensity is being dismissed as "runs to close down when teams pass it around the back"?
He staked his claim for a first team spot when he ended last season starting every game, which coincided with our best form all season.