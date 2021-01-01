Not sure why he didnt start at the weekend. Wouldve freed up Mac Callister to play in a more suited position



I like Jones a lot but him and Jota down that wing was never going to be of concern for city. Jota is better central and Jones lacks pace although has a high intensity



Not quite sure what you mean by "high intensity"? I guess you mean he runs to close down when teams pass it around at the back. That's it really though as he isn't, as you say, blessed with pace and has a tendancy to be dispossed. Jones has great close control and is always wiling to accept the ball but his end product isn't anything to talk about. He is very easy on the eye and looks to be effective but he has only scored 9 goals and provided 6 assists since his debut in 2019/20. That's nearly 100 appearances. although he's been used as a sub. Nothing against the lad but he's 23 soon and he either stakes a a claim for a first team spot on a regular basis or he moves on. I can't see him ousting any of the new lads, Bajcetic is back soon and we look to be in the market for a specialist number 6. I hope I am wrong as seems to be popular amongst the squad and is a local lad.