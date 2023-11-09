« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 76644 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #960 on: November 9, 2023, 09:34:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  9, 2023, 09:34:03 am
Are there players who have suffered ACL ruptures in training? I am not 100% sure but didnt Danny Ings get such an injury not in a game but back at Melwood?

Yeah he did his in a training session, and wasn't Gomez during training with England?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #961 on: November 9, 2023, 09:35:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  9, 2023, 09:34:03 am
Are there players who have suffered ACL ruptures in training? I am not 100% sure but didnt Danny Ings get such an injury not in a game but back at Melwood?

Joey has managed to explode his knees in training more times than anyone else I reckon. The broken leg might be the only one he's ever suffered on the field?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #962 on: November 9, 2023, 09:40:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on November  9, 2023, 09:34:30 am
Yeah he did his in a training session, and wasn't Gomez during training with England?

Gomezs ACL just before Klopp joined was in a U21 match. The injury he got in training in 2020 was the PCL one I think.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #963 on: November 12, 2023, 07:33:53 am »
Any chance he makes the game today?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #964 on: November 12, 2023, 01:03:11 pm »
not even in the squad. is our midfield curse real?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #965 on: November 12, 2023, 01:23:21 pm »
Kloppo said he will either make it for this game or be back after the Internationals.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #966 on: November 23, 2023, 04:44:34 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #967 on: November 23, 2023, 05:59:27 pm »
Great news he's back!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #968 on: Today at 02:55:03 pm »
See the way he progressed the ball in the build-up to our goal :)

Absolute steal this lad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #969 on: Today at 02:56:12 pm »
He is a cool motherfucker ain't he and not bad at this game too?  8)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #970 on: Today at 02:56:46 pm »
He is going to be a brilliant signing for us, can't wait to see his development through the season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #971 on: Today at 02:57:34 pm »
cant believe he was £30m... can see why all of europes top teams were fighting over him coming out of ajax.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #972 on: Today at 02:59:11 pm »
Ryan is going to be a key part of our midfield, so much potential.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #973 on: Today at 02:59:35 pm »
Ah, what a player we're gonna have!... His play today felt a bit constrained probably by disciplinary instructions. I thought there were a few moments where he could have easily dribbled toward goal if he was given the freedom.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #974 on: Today at 03:03:41 pm »
Glides across the field and his first touch is a thing of beauty
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #975 on: Today at 03:05:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:03:41 pm
Glides across the field and his first touch is a thing of beauty
We don't score that goal if he doesn't drive us up the pitch all by himself. Most players would pass it sideways in that situation.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #976 on: Today at 03:06:19 pm »
Bayerns loss is definitely our gain. Crazy they didn't make the best of him while he was there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #977 on: Today at 03:11:34 pm »
So good on the ball - sticks to him like glue and you basically need to foul to stop him when he's in full glide.

Going to be a massive player for us.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #978 on: Today at 03:20:09 pm »
He's good at carrying the ball forwards but needs to do more off the ball in our midfield. It feels to me that Gakpo was even more involved in defensive actions than him. There was an occasion when a City playing was running down the right side quite dangerously and Ryan just jogged back watching while Nunez had to track all the way back and fouled him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #979 on: Today at 06:34:33 pm »
Stood up the best DM in the league (by miles) and ghosted past him like he wasnt there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #980 on: Today at 07:51:57 pm »
He brought exactly what we needed in the second half. Helped carry the ball into the final third for our goal too. Id like to see him, Mac Allister, and Szoboszlai together more going forward.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #981 on: Today at 08:30:12 pm »
No doubt whatsoever he'll go on to nail down a midfield starting place alongside Szoboszlai. Just so assured on the ball.



