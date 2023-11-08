« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 71929 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 06:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:45:16 pm
Blue Ron on his way to becoming Red Ron again.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LusbyJack/status/1721913221525737709

I'm sure Ryan was gutted, Ron.  :moon

He walks into their starting 11.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,433
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 07:37:17 pm »
Like he had a choice leaving one of his best players out...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:37:17 pm
Like he had a choice leaving one of his pest players out...

Ever willing to b roach the topic?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,433
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 07:39:58 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm
Ever willing to b roach the topic?
Dunno how that got there, maybe I'm lysdexic...  :boxhead

Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 10:00:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  6, 2023, 09:22:47 am
Yep. Usually you have players who can do that run but then don't really know what to do with the ball. Gravenberch already has a picture in his head what he is intending to do with it.

Right now I think the only thing missing is him imposing himself on the game when we don't have the ball. He is infinitely more talented than the majority of the leagues midfielders on the ball but he is also bigger and stronger than most of them as well. He really is a very unique footballer and hopefully thats just a youth thing that will develop as he gets older.
He looks better as the season goes on and next season. His fitness a little behind for Klopp too.
I think Jones should be starting over him in the strongest team currently. Gravenberch going to be good just needs more time.
It going to be very nice to have so many Midfield options where rotation can happen with not too much drop off etc along with very useful for Fresh legs off the bench too.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 10:13:03 pm »
Set to return to the Dutch national team according to James Pearce

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1722013498882830725
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,369
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #926 on: Today at 12:18:20 am »
He's been good, better than I expected. Just think those that thought he would be turned into a 6 were smoking something.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,041
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #927 on: Today at 07:26:48 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:18:20 am
He's been good, better than I expected. Just think those that thought he would be turned into a 6 were smoking something.

To be fair, he is three months into his 5 year Liverpool contract. Who knows what the long term plan is.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,886
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #928 on: Today at 01:17:54 pm »
Whispers hes done his ACL.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #929 on: Today at 01:20:39 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:17:54 pm
Whispers hes done his ACL.
whispers from .... next door's cat?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,119
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #930 on: Today at 01:22:58 pm »
Theres pics of him training today apparently
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,886
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #931 on: Today at 01:24:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:20:39 pm
whispers from .... next door's cat?
Funnily enough it was, ye, after your ma had made me breakfast, it came in and whispered it to me.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,583
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #932 on: Today at 01:49:44 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:17:54 pm
Whispers hes done his ACL.

those aren't nice whispers at all.
Logged

Offline Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,030
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #933 on: Today at 01:54:52 pm »
Doesn't seem to be in the training pictures/video.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,777
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #934 on: Today at 02:08:17 pm »
Journos have been at Kirkby since 11 am, this kind of news would've been mentioned ASAP.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,583
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #935 on: Today at 02:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:08:17 pm
Journos have been at Kirkby since 11 am, this kind of news would've been mentioned ASAP.

Unless the Colombian guerillas have taken them.**






** chill out everyone. It's a joke.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #936 on: Today at 02:11:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:10:36 pm
Unless the Colombian guerillas have taken them.**






** chill out everyone. It's a joke.
a crappy one.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,583
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #937 on: Today at 02:20:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:11:29 pm
a crappy one.

Fair enough - I was posting while in the bathroom. The fact that you knew that .... what is this weird spyware on my phone?
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,705
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #938 on: Today at 03:22:35 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:17:54 pm
Whispers hes done his ACL.

Attaching my cruxifix earing and sporting immaculate stubble this is a careless whisper.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 684
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #939 on: Today at 04:11:58 pm »
Not in the squad for Toulouse away.   

Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #940 on: Today at 04:14:10 pm »
This is gonna be a nervous wait for news now
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #941 on: Today at 04:20:18 pm »
Expecting some grim news.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,777
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #942 on: Today at 04:49:15 pm »
Chops might be an ITK now. :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 