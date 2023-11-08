Yep. Usually you have players who can do that run but then don't really know what to do with the ball. Gravenberch already has a picture in his head what he is intending to do with it.



Right now I think the only thing missing is him imposing himself on the game when we don't have the ball. He is infinitely more talented than the majority of the leagues midfielders on the ball but he is also bigger and stronger than most of them as well. He really is a very unique footballer and hopefully thats just a youth thing that will develop as he gets older.



He looks better as the season goes on and next season. His fitness a little behind for Klopp too.I think Jones should be starting over him in the strongest team currently. Gravenberch going to be good just needs more time.It going to be very nice to have so many Midfield options where rotation can happen with not too much drop off etc along with very useful for Fresh legs off the bench too.