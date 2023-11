who is the better player dom or gravenberch ?



i am getting more impressed with grav every time i see him play



I think a better question is who is better between Dom and Mac - if we get that dominant DM many are calling for (Andre?) and he fits in and does well enough to be a first name on the team sheet, then the other 2 positions have to be (probably) between Mac, Dom and Grav (with Jones/Elliot as backups, and Stefan as back up to this new DM); in that situation, I think Dom has shown enough to be the de facto other pick and then its between Grav and Mac.