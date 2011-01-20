« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
who is the better player dom or gravenberch ?

i am getting more impressed with grav every time i see him play
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 11:30:51 am
who is the better player dom or gravenberch ?

i am getting more impressed with grav every time i see him play

Love Gravenberch but Dom is the most well rounded player I've seen play for us since stevie. Maybe Grav could be better than him with development, but right now, Dom is clearly the heartbeat of this midfield for me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 11:30:51 am
who is the better player dom or gravenberch ?

i am getting more impressed with grav every time i see him play
I think Szoboszlai is a bit special, but maybe Gravenberch will be as well. But its great they both play for us
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
The potential in our squad is quite frightening. So many talented young players. Gravenberch at just 21 years old is a freak of nature.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Christy there's some snivelly infantile shite on here!

Thank god we have the principle of Universal Graventation to keep things steady. Any history of footballing skill in his family or has the apple fallen far from the tree?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:10:47 pm
Christy there's some snivelly infantile shite on here!

Thank god we have the principle of Universal Graventation to keep things steady. Any history of footballing skill in his family or has the apple fallen far from the tree?

You can check the family gravestones to see if any of them were footballers. Although AFAIK you don't get many apples from berch trees.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 02:12:14 pm
The potential in our squad is quite frightening. So many talented young players. Gravenberch at just 21 years old is a freak of nature.
He is a bit special. 2 Games in a row where he posted +94% pass completion in each- the other game being the bloody derby of all games.

97% pass completion and 95%

Above Elite numbers! The sort of numbers we see Pep's players put up- after lots of training and getting used to his way of playing.

And... supposedly he should still be a bit "rusty"?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
He's constantly smiling. I love it. Just likes to play. Good at it. Big. Quite big.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 11:30:51 am
who is the better player dom or gravenberch ?

i am getting more impressed with grav every time i see him play

Doesn't matter but Grav is the more naturally talented- Dom is the better player as of now
