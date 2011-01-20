Think Mac Allister is going to have a problem because he isnt getting in ahead of Jones and Gravenberch in the 8 role.



But Gravenberch's tricks to escape pressing may look impressive now but there will be occasions when he gets caught out and we'll be on the receiving end of a counter, especially when PL defenders get accustomed to him. Plus, against teams who sit deep there won't be much room for him to carry the ball with his feet. In those situations a progressive passer like Mac is more valuable. It really depends on how we want to play and how the opponents want to, and it can even change during different phases of the game.