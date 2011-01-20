« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 44806 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #560 on: October 8, 2023, 05:53:01 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on October  8, 2023, 05:47:55 pm
I feel like both the fans who said that hes a steal for that money, and the ones who said we need a DM more, were right

This is where I stood, he is a special talent but signing him would have been like going after Mitoma when we already had Diaz, or in this example Jones and Szoboszlai.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #561 on: October 8, 2023, 06:01:28 pm »
Think Mac Allister is going to have a problem because he isnt getting in ahead of Jones and Gravenberch in the 8 role.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #562 on: October 8, 2023, 06:06:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October  8, 2023, 06:01:28 pm
Think Mac Allister is going to have a problem because he isnt getting in ahead of Jones and Gravenberch in the 8 role.

I agree.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #563 on: October 8, 2023, 07:24:59 pm »
His physicality and ability to draw a foul were really important in the second half.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #564 on: October 8, 2023, 09:35:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October  8, 2023, 06:01:28 pm
Think Mac Allister is going to have a problem because he isnt getting in ahead of Jones and Gravenberch in the 8 role.

Would help if he could tap in an open goal though...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #565 on: October 8, 2023, 09:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on October  8, 2023, 09:35:22 pm
Would help if he could tap in an open goal though...

Yes, but he is class and still really young. He will be first choice pretty soon.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #566 on: October 8, 2023, 09:39:35 pm »
I hope so, but the way you are so stuck to an opinion of a player makes you denigrate others. Your constant Darwin criticism fell over after a couple of games.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #567 on: October 8, 2023, 09:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on October  8, 2023, 09:39:35 pm
I hope so, but the way you are so stuck to an opinion of a player makes you denigrate others. Your constant Darwin criticism fell over after a couple of games.

You mean after one whole season and a couple of games.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #568 on: October 8, 2023, 09:45:13 pm »
You particularly went in on him early this season though, and his first season stats were impressive.

The same way you've been all in on Grav. Hopefully you get this one right.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #569 on: October 8, 2023, 10:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on October  8, 2023, 09:45:13 pm
You particularly went in on him early this season though, and his first season stats were impressive.

The same way you've been all in on Grav. Hopefully you get this one right.

There was nothing definitive, ultimate you comment on what you see and what you think. It’s called opinions.

Since then however he has been mightily impressive and I thought today he was really good.

It’s almost like fans know fuck all and are not the fountain of all knowledge. Who knew?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #570 on: October 9, 2023, 03:24:06 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on October  8, 2023, 06:01:28 pm
Think Mac Allister is going to have a problem because he isnt getting in ahead of Jones and Gravenberch in the 8 role.
But Gravenberch's tricks to escape pressing may look impressive now but there will be occasions when he gets caught out and we'll be on the receiving end of a counter, especially when PL defenders get accustomed to him. Plus, against teams who sit deep there won't be much room for him to carry the ball with his feet. In those situations a progressive passer like Mac is more valuable. It really depends on how we want to play and how the opponents want to, and it can even change during different phases of the game.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #571 on: October 9, 2023, 06:52:05 am »
I think the left 8 is a toss up between Grav and Jones. I dont think Klopp will play Mac as an attacking 8.
Pity about the missed chance for Gravenberch because I think we comfortably go on to win the game if that goes in.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #572 on: October 9, 2023, 09:10:53 am »
Love how direct he is. First touch always forward. Unlucky not to score, maybe should have done better with the chance but good to see a midfielder the furthest forward.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #573 on: October 9, 2023, 09:25:35 am »
looks a brillant signing. Should start vs Everton
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #574 on: October 9, 2023, 04:13:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October  8, 2023, 06:01:28 pm
Think Mac Allister is going to have a problem because he isnt getting in ahead of Jones and Gravenberch in the 8 role.

Honestly, I think Jones is more suited to the #6 than Mac Allister. Jones is more comfortable receiving passes with his back to goal than Mac Allister. Hard to judge yet how effective Mac Allister can be as a #8 since he hasn't played it much since preseason. Agreed about Gravenberch, though. He has the makings of an elite #8. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #575 on: October 9, 2023, 04:40:47 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on October  8, 2023, 05:47:55 pm
I feel like both the fans who said that hes a steal for that money, and the ones who said we need a DM more, were right

We did sign a DM though, just not seemingly one who's going to start regularly and was a fallback option.

I think we've signed 3 high quality players in Grav, Dom and Mac but the issue is it's not really a blended/balanced midfield between the 3 because they're all number 8's.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #576 on: October 9, 2023, 04:49:29 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on October  9, 2023, 04:13:54 pm
Honestly, I think Jones is more suited to the #6 than Mac Allister. Jones is more comfortable receiving passes with his back to goal than Mac Allister. Hard to judge yet how effective Mac Allister can be as a #8 since he hasn't played it much since preseason. Agreed about Gravenberch, though. He has the makings of an elite #8. 
Actually, I think that of all three you mentioned, Gravenberch is most comfortable and assured when receiving passes with his back to the opposition goal. Jones comes next, then Mac Allister. I can see some logic in converting Gravenberch to a 6, but I really can't see it happening because of his attacking instincts...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #577 on: October 9, 2023, 08:12:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on October  9, 2023, 04:49:29 pm
Actually, I think that of all three you mentioned, Gravenberch is most comfortable and assured when receiving passes with his back to the opposition goal. Jones comes next, then Mac Allister. I can see some logic in converting Gravenberch to a 6, but I really can't see it happening because of his attacking instincts...

I have always felt Gravenberch has the sorts of traits a number 6 would need. When you watch Rodri, he is so press resistant its unreal. Gravenberch has that and he combines it with his power and athleticism.

The only question is not whether he can cover the ground and tackle, its whether he has the tactical brain or concentration to play in the 6 role. Also he wants to make some things happen.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #578 on: October 9, 2023, 09:09:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October  9, 2023, 08:12:17 pm
I have always felt Gravenberch has the sorts of traits a number 6 would need. When you watch Rodri, he is so press resistant its unreal. Gravenberch has that and he combines it with his power and athleticism.

The only question is not whether he can cover the ground and tackle, its whether he has the tactical brain or concentration to play in the 6 role. Also he wants to make some things happen.

Swapping MacAllister at 6 for Gravenberch at 6 wouldnt make sense, just a different set of problems really but the same main issue they arent 6s.

Fab was great because his game natural game was sitting and shielding the defence, he wasnt really obsessed with aiding in attack so until the last season he wasnt caught too far upfield regularly. Gravenberch is class and elevates our game playing further forward, it would be such a waste of his talents to play him as a 6 IMO. I think he could play there but hes better utilised further forward
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #579 on: October 9, 2023, 10:08:59 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on October  9, 2023, 04:13:54 pm
Honestly, I think Jones is more suited to the #6 than Mac Allister. Jones is more comfortable receiving passes with his back to goal than Mac Allister. Hard to judge yet how effective Mac Allister can be as a #8 since he hasn't played it much since preseason. Agreed about Gravenberch, though. He has the makings of an elite #8.
Jones is much better at Pressing then shielding a defense. I would prefer not move Jones farther back.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #580 on: October 9, 2023, 10:28:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October  9, 2023, 08:12:17 pm
I have always felt Gravenberch has the sorts of traits a number 6 would need. When you watch Rodri, he is so press resistant its unreal. Gravenberch has that and he combines it with his power and athleticism.

The only question is not whether he can cover the ground and tackle, its whether he has the tactical brain or concentration to play in the 6 role. Also he wants to make some things happen.
Just because he can turn with the ball and leave players behind doesn't mean he should do it as a 6. High up the field, fine. But as a 6 if you loses the ball trying to do those tricks it's catastrophic. His play is too adventurous for the 6 role. Just think Pogba as a 6 and you'll see. Plus, he's not really a distributor. The 6 needs to have good vision, and release the ball quick and safely, and if possible, progressively. Just watch Grav's all touch compilations and you'll realize he's more of a ball runner than a passer.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 07:36:12 am »
We all have our subjective opinions (I originally thought Gravenberch would undergo the Ginification process, not so sure currently) but the only thing that is clear is that even Klopp still hasn't decided how to optimally use his midfield options. Like a kid playing with a box of shiny new LEGO bricks.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 08:19:21 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:36:12 am
We all have our subjective opinions (I originally thought Gravenberch would undergo the Ginification process, not so sure currently) but the only thing that is clear is that even Klopp still hasn't decided how to optimally use his midfield options. Like a kid playing with a box of shiny new LEGO bricks.

Nah! More likely he's undergoing Szoboszlization. He has the attributes to be the left sided Dom. Needs to be attuned tactically and positionally, he can sometimes be too offensively incluned without noticing when he might help the team better by holding off a bit at times and picking his moments to bomb forward better. But so far, he's looked really exciting. In my books, Curtis still starts over him in their current development stage but Ryan can definitely push him for that shirt.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 08:32:11 am »
Won a header in our box during a set piece. There is definitely something with filling your team with big lads especially in both boxes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 08:37:29 am »
fucking hell Ronald Koeman is a nasty, bittle bloke, which obvs is no surprise :lmao

But imagine treating a young player like this, because he dared want to stay and settle in his new city and club to get his career back on track, and sort out a place to live and oh so unimportant things like that.

"Gravenberch not included? I have an opinion about him refusing for the Under-21 National Team last time and he hasn't played much for Liverpool

Hes also well on the way to his minutes totals from last season here, after just a handful of games. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 09:16:24 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:37:29 am
fucking hell Ronald Koeman is a nasty, bittle bloke, which obvs is no surprise :lmao

But imagine treating a young player like this, because he dared want to stay and settle in his new city and club to get his career back on track, and sort out a place to live and oh so unimportant things like that.

"Gravenberch not included? I have an opinion about him refusing for the Under-21 National Team last time and he hasn't played much for Liverpool

Hes also well on the way to his minutes totals from last season here, after just a handful of games.

Why do the dutch treat their players like shit? Same with Virgil.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 09:22:56 am »
The more time Ryan spends at the AXA being coached by Klopp the better. I see Gravenberch being left out of the international squad as an absolute win.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 09:26:47 am »
This is just the Dutch being Dutch.  I wouldn't be too bothered by it, he'll be back in the fold if he plays well for us.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 09:31:54 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:26:47 am
This is just the Dutch being Dutch.  I wouldn't be too bothered by it, he'll be back in the fold if he plays well for us.

How would you rank the French, Dutch and Germans in terms of pursuing intra-squad feuds? Despite all the coverage, England squads tend to be fairly peaceable in comparison.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #589 on: Yesterday at 09:34:30 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:31:54 am
How would you rank the French, Dutch and Germans in terms of pursuing intra-squad feuds? Despite all the coverage, England squads tend to be fairly peaceable in comparison.

Think the French and Dutch are on another level compared to Ze Germans.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 10:04:06 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:22:56 am
The more time Ryan spends at the AXA being coached by Klopp the better. I see Gravenberch being left out of the international squad as an absolute win.

oh absolutely!

Hell be back in soon enough, just shows what a dick Koeman is, and how petty and personal he is, that hes actually sulking from Gravenberchs wise decision to not go last time.

Gravenberchs shown very quickly here what he is about and how he can contribute. But yes Liverpools gain at the moment, he gets to spend more time here!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #591 on: Yesterday at 02:32:05 pm »
He can't play as a 6 because he needs that freedom to be creative. Playing him there would be akin to putting him in a straight jacket.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #592 on: Yesterday at 02:52:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:32:05 pm
He can't play as a 6 because he needs that freedom to be creative. Playing him there would be akin to putting him in a straight jacket.
Agreed, he seems more of a bendy, twisty jacket guy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #593 on: Yesterday at 06:36:15 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #594 on: Today at 03:51:21 am »
Don't think I've seen anyone so effective at letting the ball roll across the body.
