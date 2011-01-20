fucking hell Ronald Koeman is a nasty, bittle bloke, which obvs is no surprise
But imagine treating a young player like this, because he dared want to stay and settle in his new city and club to get his career back on track, and sort out a place to live and oh so unimportant things like that."Gravenberch not included? I have an opinion about him refusing for the Under-21 National Team last time and he hasn't played much for Liverpool
Hes also well on the way to his minutes totals from last season here, after just a handful of games.