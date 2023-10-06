« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 41183 times)

Loved his interview after the game. Beaming smile, looked excited at what could be with this club.

Looks a very good player, in a very strong midfield group.
Quote from: Coolie High on October  5, 2023, 10:54:49 pm
Nah Jones is essential for me, he knits things together, never loses the ball and is a conduit for our players when they need an out ball to someone who they can count on to not lose it. He also presses far better than Gravenberch, for me Gravenberch competition right now would be Szoboszlai, Jones for me does a different role.
This description of Jones sounds very suitable for the number 6 role. Neat and tidy and never loses the ball but not particularly creative. Would release the more creative players up field
Quote from: vblfc on October  5, 2023, 10:55:04 pm
Have to take a second look when he controls the ball. His feet are like velcro and hes very tidy at turning out of trouble with the ball  Hes having a promising build up of minutes. We now have great options for Klopp to choose from in midfield. A depth of quality that wasnt expected a couple of weeks ago.

He's giving me Thiago vibes. Not in terms of being the exact same player, but in the way he handles the ball. As you say this velcro like thing and how he seems to find a way out of trouble most of the time.
Looks another good player anyone would think Klopp knows what he is doing signing good uns at the rate he does. He will do well at Liverpool
His sheer size man. Hes all that AND a a bag of crisps.
Pretty significant upgrade on Keita.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on October  6, 2023, 01:01:04 am
Pretty significant upgrade on Keita.

Availability is an upgrade.
Yeah, he's gravy
Nice that we can ease him in gently with euros league and league cup games.  Keep him hidden, keep expectation and hype down and grow his confidence again.
Some players just make me smile when I first see them play for us.  In the past, this has been players like Gerrard, Torres, Suarez, Coutinho, Firmino, Salah, Mane, VVD.  You can tell right away there is something different about them.  This year I'm adding Szoboszlai & Gravenberch to that list. 

While it's not surprising that Szoboszlai is more advanced being 1.5 years older and not having to sit around for a year waiting for Tuchel to play him, you can see in every game that Ryan has played that he possesses some wonderful traits and will only get better.  His ability to receive the ball and quickly evade players is as impressive as his attacking intent.  Watch his goal from today again and see how he casually move forward with the play, but the moment Trent receives the ball he's the only player timing his run and anticipating a shot that leads to his tap in.  It's going to be fun watching this kid grow under Klopp and see what he becomes in the next few years.
Superb player.

Can run with the ball too.
Hes wonderful and I think its gone a little unnoticed just how well hes reading the game.

His first touch (although not on the same level) reminds me of Thiago or Alonso, before hes received the ball hes assessed his options and the space on the field and knows what is viable in terms of options. Can see why the Pogba comparisons were made but theyre very different players, Gravenberch gets up and down the pitch far more and seems to have a better knack for analysing risk and choosing the best option.

Its such a huge asset to have someone who has the willingness and confidence to take on multiple opposition players because it opens up so much space, he holds onto the ball for that extra second which draws in another opponent and has the ability to escape those tight spaces with the ball still at his feet or playing a teammate into space.

I reckon the longer hes here the more we will see him in those danger areas at the edge of the box with opponents not knowing whether to press him or back off, he has a good shot from distance but has the weight of pass to play those passes between the CB and fullback. Im expecting to see a good few of those passes just before the assist

I said when he signed for Bayern that was a steal, hes an excellent player and they were mad not to make use of him over someone like Goretzka who is on the decline
Think eventually we will settle for 4 players for the two 8 positions, with him, Mac Allister, Jones and Szobozslai rotating those positions. Especially once we get someone to play the deeper role.
Just seen his interview. He comes off really well. For some players it is just a case of choosing the wrong club (Sancho and Di Maria to United both come to mind), and that seems to have been the case for Grav. I think he's going to do very well here.
Quote from: Nick110581 on October  6, 2023, 08:29:57 am
Superb player.

Can run with the ball too.

Is that allowed? Asking for Jordan Henderson.
Looks like another diamond of a player. Him and Szobo as 8s is mouth watering really. A couple of similar additions next summer in other parts of the team were we need it and I think the rebuild will be complete. Exciting times once again!
I think he starts on Sunday.
Quote from: pathetic on October  6, 2023, 01:04:49 pm
Looks like another diamond of a player. Him and Szobo as 8s is mouth watering really. A couple of similar additions next summer in other parts of the team were we need it and I think the rebuild will be complete. Exciting times once again!

We don't need much at all, this is what happens when you actually back the manager, we're now in a situation where possibly only a top class 6 would improve us, we've suddenly got the most depth we've had since Klopp has been here.

We can afford to just promote from within, Ramsay Bradley to fight for the right back position, and Chambers to fight with Tsimikas for the left back cover.

Quansah and Van Den Berg to replace Matip if he leaves next summer.
Quote from: newterp on October  6, 2023, 01:28:34 pm
I think he starts on Sunday.
He should, but I don't think he will with Endo's substitution being pre-planned yesterday.
Thought his overall play was good and contributed quite well to the attacking front 3, really should have buried that chance though. Think they said it's 34 league games without a goal for him, needs to break that streak.
I love how he orients his first touch. Unlucky not to score but we have a potential superstar here 😎
Gangly fucker isn't he? Few times I expected Brighton to win possession, and Gravenberch sticks a leg from nowhere to retain possession.

Shame about the sitter, but his overall play is really encouraging.
He should really have buried that chance. Odds are we win the game then.
Looks so promising, makes things happen and ball sticks to him. Few more weeks when hes fully fit and integrated reckon hell make a strong argument for starting.
Absolutely mugs other oppo players when he turns with the ball. Love it. Hopefully he starts v the shite.
He fits out midfield like a hand in glove. I would like to see a midfield of him, Szobo, and a proper DM.

Should have scored, but it wasn't easy to readjust in mid flight.
Sometimes it looks like hes over controlling the ball, in order to draw challenges to evade. Cant wait to see more of him alongside our regulars.
He should have scored but it wasnt the easiest chance, the ball was bouncing and it was whipped in with pace. Looked good overall, has a great touch.
Should be starting now, looks a threat every game.
