Hes wonderful and I think its gone a little unnoticed just how well hes reading the game.



His first touch (although not on the same level) reminds me of Thiago or Alonso, before hes received the ball hes assessed his options and the space on the field and knows what is viable in terms of options. Can see why the Pogba comparisons were made but theyre very different players, Gravenberch gets up and down the pitch far more and seems to have a better knack for analysing risk and choosing the best option.



Its such a huge asset to have someone who has the willingness and confidence to take on multiple opposition players because it opens up so much space, he holds onto the ball for that extra second which draws in another opponent and has the ability to escape those tight spaces with the ball still at his feet or playing a teammate into space.



I reckon the longer hes here the more we will see him in those danger areas at the edge of the box with opponents not knowing whether to press him or back off, he has a good shot from distance but has the weight of pass to play those passes between the CB and fullback. Im expecting to see a good few of those passes just before the assist



I said when he signed for Bayern that was a steal, hes an excellent player and they were mad not to make use of him over someone like Goretzka who is on the decline