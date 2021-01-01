« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 39957 times)

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #520 on: Today at 12:11:50 am »
Loved his interview after the game. Beaming smile, looked excited at what could be with this club.

Looks a very good player, in a very strong midfield group.
Offline PEG2K

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #521 on: Today at 12:17:11 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:54:49 pm
Nah Jones is essential for me, he knits things together, never loses the ball and is a conduit for our players when they need an out ball to someone who they can count on to not lose it. He also presses far better than Gravenberch, for me Gravenberch competition right now would be Szoboszlai, Jones for me does a different role.
This description of Jones sounds very suitable for the number 6 role. Neat and tidy and never loses the ball but not particularly creative. Would release the more creative players up field
Online stoa

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #522 on: Today at 12:20:02 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm
Have to take a second look when he controls the ball. His feet are like velcro and hes very tidy at turning out of trouble with the ball  Hes having a promising build up of minutes. We now have great options for Klopp to choose from in midfield. A depth of quality that wasnt expected a couple of weeks ago.

He's giving me Thiago vibes. Not in terms of being the exact same player, but in the way he handles the ball. As you say this velcro like thing and how he seems to find a way out of trouble most of the time.
Offline Hymer Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #523 on: Today at 12:36:35 am »
Looks another good player anyone would think Klopp knows what he is doing signing good uns at the rate he does. He will do well at Liverpool
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #524 on: Today at 12:50:44 am »
His sheer size man. Hes all that AND a a bag of crisps.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #525 on: Today at 01:01:04 am »
Pretty significant upgrade on Keita.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #526 on: Today at 01:32:25 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:01:04 am
Pretty significant upgrade on Keita.

Availability is an upgrade.
Offline Hoenheim

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #527 on: Today at 06:54:57 am »
Yeah, he's gravy
Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:00:29 am »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #529 on: Today at 07:11:49 am »
Nice that we can ease him in gently with euros league and league cup games.  Keep him hidden, keep expectation and hype down and grow his confidence again.
Offline cipher

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #530 on: Today at 07:15:55 am »
Some players just make me smile when I first see them play for us.  In the past, this has been players like Gerrard, Torres, Suarez, Coutinho, Firmino, Salah, Mane, VVD.  You can tell right away there is something different about them.  This year I'm adding Szoboszlai & Gravenberch to that list. 

While it's not surprising that Szoboszlai is more advanced being 1.5 years older and not having to sit around for a year waiting for Tuchel to play him, you can see in every game that Ryan has played that he possesses some wonderful traits and will only get better.  His ability to receive the ball and quickly evade players is as impressive as his attacking intent.  Watch his goal from today again and see how he casually move forward with the play, but the moment Trent receives the ball he's the only player timing his run and anticipating a shot that leads to his tap in.  It's going to be fun watching this kid grow under Klopp and see what he becomes in the next few years.
Online Nick110581

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #531 on: Today at 08:29:57 am »
Superb player.

Can run with the ball too.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #532 on: Today at 10:33:11 am »
Hes wonderful and I think its gone a little unnoticed just how well hes reading the game.

His first touch (although not on the same level) reminds me of Thiago or Alonso, before hes received the ball hes assessed his options and the space on the field and knows what is viable in terms of options. Can see why the Pogba comparisons were made but theyre very different players, Gravenberch gets up and down the pitch far more and seems to have a better knack for analysing risk and choosing the best option.

Its such a huge asset to have someone who has the willingness and confidence to take on multiple opposition players because it opens up so much space, he holds onto the ball for that extra second which draws in another opponent and has the ability to escape those tight spaces with the ball still at his feet or playing a teammate into space.

I reckon the longer hes here the more we will see him in those danger areas at the edge of the box with opponents not knowing whether to press him or back off, he has a good shot from distance but has the weight of pass to play those passes between the CB and fullback. Im expecting to see a good few of those passes just before the assist

I said when he signed for Bayern that was a steal, hes an excellent player and they were mad not to make use of him over someone like Goretzka who is on the decline
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #533 on: Today at 10:44:38 am »
Think eventually we will settle for 4 players for the two 8 positions, with him, Mac Allister, Jones and Szobozslai rotating those positions. Especially once we get someone to play the deeper role.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:35:12 pm »
Just seen his interview. He comes off really well. For some players it is just a case of choosing the wrong club (Sancho and Di Maria to United both come to mind), and that seems to have been the case for Grav. I think he's going to do very well here.
