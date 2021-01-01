Some players just make me smile when I first see them play for us. In the past, this has been players like Gerrard, Torres, Suarez, Coutinho, Firmino, Salah, Mane, VVD. You can tell right away there is something different about them. This year I'm adding Szoboszlai & Gravenberch to that list.
While it's not surprising that Szoboszlai is more advanced being 1.5 years older and not having to sit around for a year waiting for Tuchel to play him, you can see in every game that Ryan has played that he possesses some wonderful traits and will only get better. His ability to receive the ball and quickly evade players is as impressive as his attacking intent. Watch his goal from today again and see how he casually move forward with the play, but the moment Trent receives the ball he's the only player timing his run and anticipating a shot that leads to his tap in. It's going to be fun watching this kid grow under Klopp and see what he becomes in the next few years.