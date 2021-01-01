Nah Jones is essential for me, he knits things together, never loses the ball and is a conduit for our players when they need an out ball to someone who they can count on to not lose it. He also presses far better than Gravenberch, for me Gravenberch competition right now would be Szoboszlai, Jones for me does a different role.
Have to take a second look when he controls the ball. His feet are like velcro and hes very tidy at turning out of trouble with the ball Hes having a promising build up of minutes. We now have great options for Klopp to choose from in midfield. A depth of quality that wasnt expected a couple of weeks ago.
Pretty significant upgrade on Keita.
