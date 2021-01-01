Have to take a second look when he controls the ball. His feet are like velcro and hes very tidy at turning out of trouble with the ball Hes having a promising build up of minutes. We now have great options for Klopp to choose from in midfield. A depth of quality that wasnt expected a couple of weeks ago.



He's giving me Thiago vibes. Not in terms of being the exact same player, but in the way he handles the ball. As you say this velcro like thing and how he seems to find a way out of trouble most of the time.