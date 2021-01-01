« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #520
Loved his interview after the game. Beaming smile, looked excited at what could be with this club.

Looks a very good player, in a very strong midfield group.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #521
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:54:49 pm
Nah Jones is essential for me, he knits things together, never loses the ball and is a conduit for our players when they need an out ball to someone who they can count on to not lose it. He also presses far better than Gravenberch, for me Gravenberch competition right now would be Szoboszlai, Jones for me does a different role.
This description of Jones sounds very suitable for the number 6 role. Neat and tidy and never loses the ball but not particularly creative. Would release the more creative players up field
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #522
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm
Have to take a second look when he controls the ball. His feet are like velcro and hes very tidy at turning out of trouble with the ball  Hes having a promising build up of minutes. We now have great options for Klopp to choose from in midfield. A depth of quality that wasnt expected a couple of weeks ago.

He's giving me Thiago vibes. Not in terms of being the exact same player, but in the way he handles the ball. As you say this velcro like thing and how he seems to find a way out of trouble most of the time.
