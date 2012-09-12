« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Uneven first half, understandably given the lack of playing time over the last year or so. Really showed his quality in the second. Onwards and upwards.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:42:24 pm
Looks to be progressive with every touch, liked him. Passing wasnt there, but thats what playing on a bog will do.
His passing was off by a bit. You can see that he has the ability.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Has the Ajax first touch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Was it an injury or just cramp?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Looks silky with the ball.... a bit rusty still which you can understand as he joined without having a pre-season with the squad. The cross for Diaz was terrific. Lots of positive signs but he'll need time and patience.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
You can see what he is good at, that ability on the ball to get past players who press him. Even on a difficult pitch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:43:41 pm
Was it an injury or just cramp?

Think he was just pooped
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
I thought he really looked silky smooth.  A few misplaced passes in the first half, but likely that's down to not knowing and having a rhythm with his teammates yet. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Smooth on the ball and confident, just needs some match fitness and to get used to playing in a new team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:50:26 pm
Think he just pooped

Disgusting  :-[

Aside from that thought it was a good performance with lots of promise from the lad.

Hope he's ok.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm
Disgusting  :-[

Aside from that thought it was a good performance with lots of promise from the lad.

Hope he's ok.

He's fine, pooping isn't hard

No idea where my "was" went
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
We've got so many good options in the middle of the park now. All players who can offer something different, & most of them still young so there's bags of room for improvement.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Great assist. Didnt think there was enough space for him to get it to Diaz.

His qualities on the ball are so clear. Hope hes not out for long with the injury.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote
Jürgen Klopp confirms that Ryan Gravenberch just had a touch of cramp when he came off as it was the first time hes played extended minutes in a long time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:21:10 pm
Jürgen Klopp confirms that Ryan Gravenberch just had a touch of cramp when he came off as it was the first time hes played extended minutes in a long time.

Good to know!!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote
Jurgen Klopp on Gravenberch:

"Ryan played a super game and was really decisive for us."  Solid debut.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Seems to have lovely first touch and that Keita trait of playing with his head up
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
You can see the quality he has and he's quite the unit. Hopefully Jürgen can mould him into something a bit special.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Like 3-4 times when he left his man for dead and ended up with a lot of the pitch to run at. Hopefully when he's more used to his teammates that will lead to a lot of goals.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Plenty of promise from him. Reminded me of Nunez early last season in that he's raw but you can see his talent.

He's got a lot of good attributes for a midfielder.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Real easy to see what a talent he is despite being rusty and playing on a pitch in the middle of Mordor.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Looks like another fantastic signing.  Put him in a side with Trent's creativity, Robbo's running, Szobo and Macca's movement, and he will look amazing.  Then again, put all that talent around me, and I'd probably look amazing too.  LOL.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
A great athlete. Just seems to have that length of stride that can beat a player in one giant step.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Top talent, bags of energy. So quick across the ground too with those long strides, hes actually perfect for a klopp midfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
still has the quality to be decisive despite not being fit which is a sign of his class, we've got a player here
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Bit rusty but you can still see those moments of class shining through. We really do have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to young exciting talent in midfield right now.

Dom, Mac, Baj, Jones and Elliot along with this guy just shows how quickly things can change.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
There was a few occasions where he looked clumsy, I think he just needs to have a clear picture of what he wants to do and not get caught in two minds
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
21 years old. What a future he has ahead of him!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
I like the way he can shield the ball in a tight space, then turn and get out.  Giving me gini vibes. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Not really seen anything of him before he joined us, so didnt know what to expect. It looks like those who were describing an exciting young prospect with good skill and ability had him pegged right.

Looks strong and quick as well. Another exciting young player we have ti look forward to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Bayern are crazy letting this guy go  :lmao 

 Yes they have Kimmich and Gorektza bang in their prime but they have a lot of games in the legs.  couple of years they are going to regret it big time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:41:37 pm
Not really seen anything of him before he joined us, so didnt know what to expect. It looks like those who were describing an exciting young prospect with good skill and ability had him pegged right.

Looks strong and quick as well. Another exciting young player we have ti look forward to
He reminds me of Pogba (when he used to play for France).
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:47:34 am
He reminds me of Pogba (when he used to play for France).
Hmmmmm. Please don't.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: TAA66 on September  8, 2023, 02:16:32 pm
So i guess that could mean he could play as a 6, an 8, or a mix of both?

He could play as a 68.

He'll do you, and then you'll owe him one. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:31:43 pm
https://twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1704923826033725719

I swear he was fouled more than four times in the first half hour alone. Has that dutch trait, as we see with Gakpo but even more dynamic seemingly, of being able to take a first touch around the corner and on his second touch he's running almost at full speed vertically - so many opposition players deserve bookings for the panicked and cynical tackles they attract from this awareness.

Really loved his performance, brilliant debut not least because he played with emotion and intensity that for the first half at least was unmatched from either side. He might have had a few minutes where he tried to rush things at 0-1, but give me someone trying too hard over too little any day - and that'll settle down after more appearances anyway.

Was delighted he was able to get an assist later in the game, as his performance deserved it. He made it look easy (as did Diaz's with his finish) but it was anything but - even if it was on a good pitch. Can't wait to see more of his one twos near the box on a better pitch now too
