Looks to be progressive with every touch, liked him. Passing wasnt there, but thats what playing on a bog will do.
Was it an injury or just cramp?
Aside from that thought it was a good performance with lots of promise from the lad. Hope he's ok.
Jürgen Klopp confirms that Ryan Gravenberch just had a touch of cramp when he came off as it was the first time hes played extended minutes in a long time.
Jurgen Klopp on Gravenberch: "Ryan played a super game and was really decisive for us." Solid debut.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Not really seen anything of him before he joined us, so didnt know what to expect. It looks like those who were describing an exciting young prospect with good skill and ability had him pegged right.Looks strong and quick as well. Another exciting young player we have ti look forward to
He reminds me of Pogba (when he used to play for France).
So i guess that could mean he could play as a 6, an 8, or a mix of both?
