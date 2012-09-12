I swear he was fouled more than four times in the first half hour alone. Has that dutch trait, as we see with Gakpo but even more dynamic seemingly, of being able to take a first touch around the corner and on his second touch he's running almost at full speed vertically - so many opposition players deserve bookings for the panicked and cynical tackles they attract from this awareness.Really loved his performance, brilliant debut not least because he played with emotion and intensity that for the first half at least was unmatched from either side. He might have had a few minutes where he tried to rush things at 0-1, but give me someone trying too hard over too little any day - and that'll settle down after more appearances anyway.Was delighted he was able to get an assist later in the game, as his performance deserved it. He made it look easy (as did Diaz's with his finish) but it was anything but - even if it was on a good pitch. Can't wait to see more of his one twos near the box on a better pitch now too