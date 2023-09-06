« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 6, 2023, 05:18:20 pm
Quote from: Tobez on September  6, 2023, 08:00:30 am
As a fellow expat immigrant living in Belgium, this is a bit harsh. I love this place!

Correction ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 6, 2023, 05:47:21 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on September  6, 2023, 05:18:20 pm
Correction ;D
Maybe he meant his name used to be Patrick
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 6, 2023, 08:23:21 pm
Quote from: Aeon on September  5, 2023, 11:03:35 am
Ηi friends, I live in shitty Belgium. I am not Belgian, Dutch ot British.
 
I think Belgians and Dutch would compete for the title of the worst of humanity, if there was such competition.

Their lack of perspective and their thickness surprise you every day.

I hope this helps the conversation.
Maybe you should relocate?

Having lived there briefly in a former life, I'm not a huge fan of Belgium or Belgians, but it's ridiculous and narrow-minded to tar an entire nationality with such a negative stereotype.

Likewise, my earlier sarcastic comment about the Dutch having boorish and unsolicited opinions on our new midfielder holds true. Doesn't mean they're all loudmouthed pricks though, far from it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 7, 2023, 10:36:28 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on September  5, 2023, 09:55:14 am
The problem with that is smaller nations (i.e. Ireland, Republic of), might only have a handful of talents every decade or so. If they started qualifying and got their team to the tournament, but then weren't allowed play, the team would get absolutely hockied and the player themselves would be denied an international tournament by dint of timing. So, to make it fairer for all, they allow players who start a campaign to finish a campaign.

Appreciate the explanation. I Hadn't thought of that, makes a lot more sense now!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 12:51:06 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  6, 2023, 08:23:21 pm
Maybe you should relocate?

Having lived there briefly in a former life, I'm not a huge fan of Belgium or Belgians, but it's ridiculous and narrow-minded to tar an entire nationality with such a negative stereotype.

Likewise, my earlier sarcastic comment about the Dutch having boorish and unsolicited opinions on our new midfielder holds true. Doesn't mean they're all loudmouthed pricks though, far from it.

Narrow-minded? And your perception of history is also quite narrow. what the Belgians did in Africa cannot be described with words. And to some extend they continue to do. They are so thick, they say that they "help" Congo.

As for Netherlands have a look at Der Spiegel's article "Narco-State Netherlands".

Both countries were among the most brutal colonial powers, while today they are gateways of drug and human trafficking and possibly the biggest paedophilia centres.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 07:53:20 am
Sorry but what the fuck has all that got to do with Ryan Gravenberch??

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 08:02:33 am
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on September  6, 2023, 05:18:20 pm
Correction ;D

Yeah yeah...I mean, I'm half South African and haven't lived in the UK for over a decade, in which time I've lived in France, Ireland, Finland and finally Belgium. So immigrant and emigrant on a grand scale lol.

Quote from: Ghost Town on September  6, 2023, 05:47:21 pm
Maybe he meant his name used to be Patrick

Thanks to me there are no snakes in Belgium
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 08:03:21 am
Quote from: has gone odd on September  8, 2023, 07:53:20 am
Sorry but what the fuck has all that got to do with Ryan Gravenberch??

He's responsible for colonial abuses and narco traffic. Keep up.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 08:18:44 am
What is the correct pronunciation of Gravenberch?

I've heard; berch, back, bach
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 08:26:43 am
Quote from: spider-neil on September  8, 2023, 08:18:44 am
I've heard; berch, back, bach

Didn't he write "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head"?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 08:41:34 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on September  8, 2023, 08:26:43 am
Didn't he write "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head"?

Top level
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 01:56:29 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on September  8, 2023, 08:18:44 am
What is the correct pronunciation of Gravenberch?

I've heard; berch, back, bach

"Birk," isn't it?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 01:58:51 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on September  8, 2023, 08:26:43 am
Didn't he write "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head"?

My word. :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 02:00:33 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 02:00:38 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 02:16:32 pm
Quote from: Aeon on September  8, 2023, 12:51:06 am
Narrow-minded? And your perception of history is also quite narrow. what the Belgians did in Africa cannot be described with words. And to some extend they continue to do. They are so thick, they say that they "help" Congo.

As for Netherlands have a look at Der Spiegel's article "Narco-State Netherlands".

Both countries were among the most brutal colonial powers, while today they are gateways of drug and human trafficking and possibly the biggest paedophilia centres.

So i guess that could mean he could play as a 6, an 8, or a mix of both?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 02:25:01 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September  5, 2023, 04:17:27 pm
Anyone concerned that Pep Ljinders maybe in his ear touting his tactics tome?


Big concern for me.

Just glad we dont have any Belgians in the squad to corrupt him further
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2023, 05:22:01 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on September  8, 2023, 02:16:32 pm
So i guess that could mean he could play as a 6, an 8, or a mix of both?
you obviously have a poor grasp of the relationship between geopolitics and football tactics.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 9, 2023, 03:21:14 am
Quote from: spider-neil on September  8, 2023, 08:18:44 am
What is the correct pronunciation of Gravenberch?

I've heard; berch, back, bach
https://youtu.be/liyiRYRmeyA?si=RUL4v5X82_tFazeJ&t=73
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:26:38 am
Congrats to Ryan on his debut yesterday :wave
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:45:09 am
Had a good chance to score to, if he gets into those kind of positions frequently it will be a very promising future!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 10:20:02 am
Quote from: spider-neil on September  8, 2023, 08:18:44 am
What is the correct pronunciation of Gravenberch?

I've heard; berch, back, bach

I've heard a new version of Szoboszlai's name every week by commentators thus far...

"Sobszollai", "Sosbollai", "sobollosai" ....

Just call them Ryan and Dom.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 02:39:49 pm
He will be our starting 8 by the end of the season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 03:20:20 pm
Was the position Soboszlai played in the second half the position Gravenberch will take up eventually?
