« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 18275 times)

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #280 on: September 6, 2023, 05:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on September  6, 2023, 08:00:30 am
As a fellow expat immigrant living in Belgium, this is a bit harsh. I love this place!

Correction ;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,553
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #281 on: September 6, 2023, 05:47:21 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on September  6, 2023, 05:18:20 pm
Correction ;D
Maybe he meant his name used to be Patrick
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,977
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #282 on: September 6, 2023, 08:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on September  5, 2023, 11:03:35 am
Ηi friends, I live in shitty Belgium. I am not Belgian, Dutch ot British.
 
I think Belgians and Dutch would compete for the title of the worst of humanity, if there was such competition.

Their lack of perspective and their thickness surprise you every day.

I hope this helps the conversation.
Maybe you should relocate?

Having lived there briefly in a former life, I'm not a huge fan of Belgium or Belgians, but it's ridiculous and narrow-minded to tar an entire nationality with such a negative stereotype.

Likewise, my earlier sarcastic comment about the Dutch having boorish and unsolicited opinions on our new midfielder holds true. Doesn't mean they're all loudmouthed pricks though, far from it.
« Last Edit: September 6, 2023, 08:25:16 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,864
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:36:28 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on September  5, 2023, 09:55:14 am
The problem with that is smaller nations (i.e. Ireland, Republic of), might only have a handful of talents every decade or so. If they started qualifying and got their team to the tournament, but then weren't allowed play, the team would get absolutely hockied and the player themselves would be denied an international tournament by dint of timing. So, to make it fairer for all, they allow players who start a campaign to finish a campaign.

Appreciate the explanation. I Hadn't thought of that, makes a lot more sense now!
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline Aeon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:51:06 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  6, 2023, 08:23:21 pm
Maybe you should relocate?

Having lived there briefly in a former life, I'm not a huge fan of Belgium or Belgians, but it's ridiculous and narrow-minded to tar an entire nationality with such a negative stereotype.

Likewise, my earlier sarcastic comment about the Dutch having boorish and unsolicited opinions on our new midfielder holds true. Doesn't mean they're all loudmouthed pricks though, far from it.

Narrow-minded? And your perception of history is also quite narrow. what the Belgians did in Africa cannot be described with words. And to some extend they continue to do. They are so thick, they say that they "help" Congo.

As for Netherlands have a look at Der Spiegel's article "Narco-State Netherlands".

Both countries were among the most brutal colonial powers, while today they are gateways of drug and human trafficking and possibly the biggest paedophilia centres.
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #285 on: Today at 07:53:20 am »
Sorry but what the fuck has all that got to do with Ryan Gravenberch??

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 943
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #286 on: Today at 08:02:33 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on September  6, 2023, 05:18:20 pm
Correction ;D

Yeah yeah...I mean, I'm half South African and haven't lived in the UK for over a decade, in which time I've lived in France, Ireland, Finland and finally Belgium. So immigrant and emigrant on a grand scale lol.

Quote from: Ghost Town on September  6, 2023, 05:47:21 pm
Maybe he meant his name used to be Patrick

Thanks to me there are no snakes in Belgium
Logged

Online Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 943
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #287 on: Today at 08:03:21 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 07:53:20 am
Sorry but what the fuck has all that got to do with Ryan Gravenberch??

He's responsible for colonial abuses and narco traffic. Keep up.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,831
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #288 on: Today at 08:18:44 am »
What is the correct pronunciation of Gravenberch?

I've heard; berch, back, bach
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,595
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #289 on: Today at 08:26:43 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:18:44 am
I've heard; berch, back, bach

Didn't he write "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head"?
Logged

Online Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 943
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #290 on: Today at 08:41:34 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:26:43 am
Didn't he write "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head"?

Top level
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 