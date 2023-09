The Dutch under 21 are playing Moldavia and North Macedonia - if they cannot win those two matches without Gravenbirch, the Dutch have much bigger problems. If these national team managers can think beyond the immediate short term (which they clearly cannot), they should have realised immediately it will only be of help to Gravenbirch's future for the national team if he can settle in as fast as possible for his new club in the toughest and most physical league in the world and earn a regular place in the Liverpool first team and improve as fast as possible. This is especially so given that he has been going backwards for the whole of last season at Munich which was a wasted year at such a crucial stage of his development. But of course they only reveal their own total lack of any concern for the player and his ability to fulfil his vast potential and their preoccupation to exploit him for th ehere and now as much as possible.



Kudos to Gravenbirch for showing his commitment to his new club.