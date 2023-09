Well in Ryan - one weekend in and he's caused an international incident. Love him already



National FAs - every single one - can all get to absolute fuck. I'll never understand the masochism from footballers as a whole, with the collectivism available to them with their unions, that they still in 2023 tolerate being lorded over by a bunch of old men in suits who never played football.



They're throwing their toys out the pram over not having a substitute available for their Championship level group games (despite dropping him for shite at the world cup) - no sign of compassion from any of his managers (former players too) for him having just arrived in a new city for a new job.



It's just part of the way everything has to be absolutist these days. There seems little room for considered, thoughtful reactions that take context and other factors into account. A lot of it is driven by 'optics' a notion so dumb it was clearly devised by someone who had been at the other type of optics.



Hmm, does that sound a bit absolutist?



Forgive me carra but I did find your, shall we say, strong take, quite amusing given this just above it from Ghost.Anyway, good on Gravenberch for staying back. Much, much better for him to get used to living here, sorting the sorts of stuff involved in moving country and getting settled in at work than jetting off for the u21s.