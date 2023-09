Well in Ryan - one weekend in and he's caused an international incident. Love him already



National FAs - every single one - can all get to absolute fuck. I'll never understand the masochism from footballers as a whole, with the collectivism available to them with their unions, that they still in 2023 tolerate being lorded over by a bunch of old men in suits who never played football.



They're throwing their toys out the pram over not having a substitute available for their Championship level group games (despite dropping him for shite at the world cup) - no sign of compassion from any of his managers (former players too) for him having just arrived in a new city for a new job.