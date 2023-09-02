« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 10803 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #160 on: September 2, 2023, 06:25:12 pm »
Interesting in Klopps interview he talks about Grav being box-to-box - and also that Bayern didnt have a role for him in this system, but we do - surely he was referring to the 8 position? Do we think he plays the 8, and Macca drops into 6?  Or maybe we play some funky system where he is allowed to charge forwards from the 6 position, and macca drops back and covers, utilising his dribbling strength? 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #161 on: September 2, 2023, 06:28:29 pm »
We'll play Endo as the 6 and Gravenberch will rotate with the rest of the 8s.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #162 on: September 2, 2023, 06:30:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby on September  2, 2023, 06:28:29 pm
We'll play Endo as the 6 and Gravenberch will rotate with the rest of the 8s.

I would expect some games with Baj or Thiago there at the 6 too.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #163 on: September 2, 2023, 06:30:43 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September  2, 2023, 06:30:02 pm
I would expect some games with Baj or Thiago there at the 6 too.

Yeah absolutely, but I'd be very surprised to see Gravenberch there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #164 on: September 2, 2023, 06:49:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on September  2, 2023, 06:30:43 pm
Yeah absolutely, but I'd be very surprised to see Gravenberch there.

I'm also intrigued as to where the games and minutes for the Frontline will be given, especially if you consider that Elliot probably is part of that front line.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #165 on: September 2, 2023, 07:04:42 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  2, 2023, 06:13:35 pm
Thanks mate, so my opinion he's going to get Ginified holds up?

Could do mate.

He's got a good shot on him too, don't thnik Gini had them though.  :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #166 on: September 2, 2023, 07:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September  2, 2023, 04:39:10 pm


He looks really promising looking at that
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #167 on: September 2, 2023, 10:01:00 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #168 on: September 2, 2023, 10:04:22 pm »
Just sorry he's going to have to come to a league as bent as it fucking comes.

Bent fucking English Fucking inbred fucking fuckwits every fucking game

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #169 on: September 2, 2023, 10:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  2, 2023, 10:04:22 pm
Just sorry he's going to have to come to a league as bent as it fucking comes.

Bent fucking English Fucking inbred fucking fuckwits every fucking game

Im with you, Andy, its pretty blatant this season. We need to stop blaming incompetence.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 01:19:15 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September  2, 2023, 10:08:47 pm
Im with you, Andy, its pretty blatant this season. We need to stop blaming incompetence.

And having a pop at people who expect the Club to fight against the shit more than they do.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 01:46:31 am »
Welcome to Liverpool FC !!! Ryan Gravenberch !!!   :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 02:28:27 am »
Quote from: tubby on September  2, 2023, 06:28:29 pm
We'll play Endo as the 6 and Gravenberch will rotate with the rest of the 8s.

Or maybe a  double pivot with Alexis in a 4-2-3-1 and Szobo as the attacking mid?



Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 04:00:39 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  2, 2023, 05:00:32 pm
And for those of us not fluent/violently allergic to stats, what's all that in plain English?

Macca is our shittest midfielder?
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 08:26:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on September  2, 2023, 05:15:44 pm
That this trio looks good on paper and Gravenberch's defensive stats are surprising hence the some folk's suggesting we may plan to use as a #6 eventually.  :D

Dunno, I think it would be nice if the 8 was also decent defending, so it's not all left to the 6.

From those stats, Gravenberch looks like a true box to box midfielder. Worthe remembering though that the stats for the three players are from different leagues, so might not be what happens when they play for us.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 04:37:05 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 07:11:23 pm »
at the end of the game the camera went on him for a few moments.

he looked confused like "how the hell am I supposed to break into that midfield?"  :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #177 on: Today at 01:16:49 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:11:23 pm
at the end of the game the camera went on him for a few moments.

he looked confused like "how the hell am I supposed to break into that midfield?"  :)

Yes its going to be very hard to get a start. Mac and Szoboszlai are probably nailed on to start and Jones has done nothing wrong. Thiago and Bajcetic will be competing for a place along with Elliott and possibly Gakpo.

Ok so there are cups and injuries but Gravenberch may find it hard to get games unless he plays exceptionally well.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #178 on: Today at 01:20:39 am »
Yeah the reason he quit Bayern is because he's been sitting on his arse too often. He's coming he with assurances that he will get many games. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #179 on: Today at 01:32:45 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:20:39 am
Yeah the reason he quit Bayern is because he's been sitting on his arse too often. He's coming he with assurances that he will get many games.
I Mean Klopp going to play 5 midfielders every game basically, He going have earn the playing time but Klopp going rotate and give players chances.
It felt like Bayern didnt really have a plan for him at that point. Klopp going too have a plan for him
If He doesnt Play in El or League Cup next month that fine by me, he going need time to get up to speed with everybody however those the best chances for him right  now
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #180 on: Today at 03:07:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on September  2, 2023, 04:39:10 pm


That chart really shows how all three midfielders have very similar attributes in common and how those attributes were prioritized by Klopp in designing his rebooted midfield.

It also shows how Gravenberch is far better than the other two defensively - does that make him perfect to be re-formed in a Wijnaldum-style redeployment into a 6 who can distribute the ball and start attacks? That would seem to conflict with Klopp's quoted words though. I would prefer to hope that the club will still bring in Andre Trindade in January to fill that role and use Gravenberch in rotation with either pairs of Macallister/Jones and Szoboslai/Elliott. That would cause there to be 8 midfielders for 3 roles and be sufficient for a many pronged campaign onthe Premiership, domestic cups and the Europa League.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:32:04 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:20:39 am
Yeah the reason he quit Bayern is because he's been sitting on his arse too often. He's coming he with assurances that he will get many games.

no player, let alone a 21 year old whos never played a minute of PL football would be given such assurances fron Klopp.

but what he will get is assurances of fairness and a plan that involves him. Bayern fucked him over. They lied to him. They didnt have a plan for him at all, he was signed because they sensed a bargain, that maybe they could use, but maybe not.

Hell play plenty anyway, its a long season, a tough, intensive style of football.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #182 on: Today at 04:36:35 am »
Good signing. Welcome.

The season is shaping up to be a belter

Jiro for Liverpool, Giro for Everton
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #183 on: Today at 06:05:45 am »
Welcome Ryan! May your Liverpool career be long and your trophy cabinet be full.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #184 on: Today at 06:37:43 am »
Debut away at LASK perhaps?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #185 on: Today at 07:21:32 am »
Maybe Klopps plan is to play a traditional DM in away matches and top 6 sides at home and play Mac against teams that have no interest in the ball with Ryan and Dom as the attacking 8. It should also be noted that Gravenberch defensive numbers are primarily high up the pitch.

If we are playing with that system that is essentially a back three with Robbo and Trent not inverting as much as they used then creativity and goals has to come from the two midfielders at the top of the box have to score goals and make assists. Maybe Klopps idea is to pair Mac with Trent as facilitators dictating play and shielding the defence with Ryan and Dom progressing the ball up the pitch, creating chances, arriving late in the box and scoring goals.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #186 on: Today at 10:28:01 am »
What a guy

Neil Jones
@neiljonesgoal
·
1m
Gravenberch staying on Merseyside to "focus on his new club"

#LFC
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #187 on: Today at 10:30:48 am »
I'm starting to like him more already.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #188 on: Today at 10:32:01 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:28:01 am
What a guy

Neil Jones
@neiljonesgoal
·
1m
Gravenberch staying on Merseyside to "focus on his new club"

#LFC
Really sensible decision.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #189 on: Today at 10:35:20 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:11:23 pm
at the end of the game the camera went on him for a few moments.

he looked confused like "how the hell am I supposed to break into that midfield?"  :)

From the Bayern frying pan into the Liverpool fire springs to mind.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #190 on: Today at 11:24:24 am »
I watched Tuchels Interview when the signing was all but confirmed and from the looks of it, it was not like Tuchel did not rate him, but Tuchel said Gravenberchs best position is the 8 and that does not exist in Bayerns system (according to Tuchel), so Tuchel wanted to convert him to play in the 3 of the 4-2-3-1, but thats where Bayern have the biggest competition (Müller, Musiala, Gnabry, Coman, Sane) So thats why he did not get play time. Also seemed to imply that Gravenberch was not willing to be converted to a Winger/wanted to play in his preferred position.



I think he will get a lot of game time for us and will be class. And if not, he is still young, we didn't pay too much and have other great midfielders.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #191 on: Today at 01:46:08 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:24:24 am
I watched Tuchels Interview when the signing was all but confirmed and from the looks of it, it was not like Tuchel did not rate him, but Tuchel said Gravenberchs best position is the 8 and that does not exist in Bayerns system (according to Tuchel), so Tuchel wanted to convert him to play in the 3 of the 4-2-3-1, but thats where Bayern have the biggest competition (Müller, Musiala, Gnabry, Coman, Sane) So thats why he did not get play time. Also seemed to imply that Gravenberch was not willing to be converted to a Winger/wanted to play in his preferred position.



I think he will get a lot of game time for us and will be class. And if not, he is still young, we didn't pay too much and have other great midfielders.

I think Tuchel was bullshitting to be honest. Not about his best position, but about there not being room for him. Sure, maybe not as a first 11 player, because they have Goretzka and Laimer for that position, but it isnt like he had a whole host of players blocking his progress.

The issue I reckon was more that Gravenberch is still very young and still needs to learn a lot and develop some more. Tuchel has little interest in teaching and working with developing at Bayern, he knows that all will suffice there is for him to win the CL and to play fabulous football. Hes already feeling some heat from fans, as the football isnt fabulous. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #192 on: Today at 02:16:43 pm »
Signing day video.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uho2aV36zqc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uho2aV36zqc</a>
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #193 on: Today at 02:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:28:01 am
What a guy

Neil Jones
@neiljonesgoal
·
1m
Gravenberch staying on Merseyside to "focus on his new club"

#LFC
be still, my beating heart
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #194 on: Today at 02:29:05 pm »
What do you guys think.. Is this good timing?
Is he on international duty? Will he get time to work with Klopp?

EDIT: Ahhh just saw the Tweet ("X"?) from Jones...
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:30:48 am
I'm starting to like him more already.
And we had murmurings re his supposed "attitude"...  ::)
A signing straight from the "Moneyball" era. We didn't get him for knockdown(still an okay-deal)... but we did get a massive talent- sitting on Bayern's bench where he was out of favor.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #195 on: Today at 02:46:40 pm »
Wtf is Bajcetic wearing in that video?  He looks like he's in a 90s boyband.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #196 on: Today at 02:47:40 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:16:43 pm
Signing day video.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uho2aV36zqc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uho2aV36zqc</a>

Always an enjoyable watch - we seem to have a nice bunch of lads in the squad.
