I still have a feeling Klopp has no intention of making him a 6, maybe MacAllister and Endo cover that instead.



Watching his compilation it makes more sense playing him as a 8.Assuming him Mac and Dom are the 3 regular starters (most likely) I think Klopp will just keep playing Mac as the 6. If Thiago plays he will be the 6 as well with Mac moving up.We will change from the defensive/destroyer type to the deep lying playmaker type because we have two 8s who are strong runners and all rounders. It reminds me of the super trio Juve had several years ago with Pirlo at the base and Vidal/Marchisio/Pogba as the 8s. Honestly Thiago played like that for Bayern as well and Mac has all the atrributes to be that type.