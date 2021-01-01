« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 09:52:53 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:42:52 am
£70m for Garnacho  :duh.  If Man U didn't want to sell and Napoli were desperate to sign him I still don't think it would get north of £50m.  Surely everyone knows that Man U are desperate to offload players and Garnacho is clearly not someone that Amorim particularly rates so that should knock 50% off the fee straight away.  If they can get £25m for him that's still incredible business on a player they signed for buttons - the type of transfer business Man U haven't done for a over a decade!

Imagine thinking you're in contention to win trophies when your untouchables list of players included Garnacho, Mainoo, Hojlund and Onana!

Some clown on Sky Sports News just said they'd be silly to sell him for anything less than £100m 😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 09:55:54 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 09:52:53 am
Some clown on Sky Sports News just said they'd be silly to sell him for anything less than £100m 😂

Remember he scored that overhead kick tho, so theres that to factor in
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 02:34:57 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:31:31 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 04:01:57 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 06:48:03 pm
^
Uncanny. Isn't it.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 06:52:14 pm
One of my lads mates was there last night, said a mouse was running around by the corner flag for ages.

Poor mouse having to watch that shite.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 06:54:15 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:34:57 pm


Hes only £185 on eBay.

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/267098805820?chn=ps&_ul=GB&mkevt=1&mkcid=28&google_free_listing_action=view_item

Like fuck am I clicking on that link, ebay will be suggesting ventriloquist dummies/shit Man united forwards to me for the next 6 months cos I looked at one once
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 06:59:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:52:14 pm
One of my lads mates was there last night, said a mouse was running around by the corner flag for ages.

Poor mouse having to watch that shite.
That was Bruno Fernandes. 🐭
