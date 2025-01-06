Chris Wheeler
Mainoo is almost halfway through a contract that ties him to United until June 2027, but he is believed to want a new deal worth around £200,000 a week including bonuses that reflects his status as a first-team regular and established England international. That is also thought to be Chelseas pay ceiling.
However, United are trying to drive down their wage bill during this months transfer window by offloading big earners such as Casemiro on £375,000 a week, Marcus Rashford on £315,000 and Antony on £200,000.
100% thats what I said in the contract thread, why wouldn't someone like Konate (can add Macca, Gravenberch etc.) not be asking parity to Trent for example. All as good as players. It's crippled Utd.
Spot on. Grav and Macca have been immense this season, Slot said that Diaz and Cody are putting in very similar numbers to Mo, Ibou is a rock, then the rest like Jota, Curtis, Dom, et al are all performing at a high level. When their agents then look at what others earn, they can say "hang on, without my client, Mo, TAA wahtever cannot do what they do, se we want this". Grav, Macca and Ibou can all say they deserve parity with the top earners.
Utd nailed themselves when they gave De Gea £475k a week