« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 504 505 506 507 508 [509]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1138250 times)

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
  • ***JFT97***
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20320 on: January 6, 2025, 08:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on January  6, 2025, 11:01:35 am
What sort of heathen nonsense is this?
Bloody astonished reading that myself ... goodness me!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,157
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20321 on: January 6, 2025, 11:11:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2025, 03:50:57 pm
I'd like to match their 75pts from 1996/97

Sod that, I want us to run away with the league so that we win it early enough we can then focus on the CL.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,755
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20322 on: Yesterday at 07:32:54 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on January  6, 2025, 11:11:40 pm
Sod that, I want us to run away with the league so that we win it early enough we can then focus on the CL.

Nah only kidding, I want it won in April, West Ham or Spurs games as at both with my youngest lad
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20323 on: Yesterday at 09:53:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2025, 05:56:30 pm
He was bought as he's supposed to be a ball playing keeper, they turned him into a hoof merchant yesterday
Their whole game plan was that of a lower league club in the cups.

"Control the tempo" meant timewasting and spoiling.  Their primary attacking tactic was to endlessly kick the ball into the channel on their left side and chase after it.  The three central defenders were just there to throw themselves in front of anything that entered their penalty area.  The blood-and-guts defender then popping up to wallop a shot into the roof of the net was true FA Cup third round stuff.  The weather being apocalyptic only added to it.

Credit to them as they went away with a point but talk that it was in some way a foundation to build from is hilarious.  They abandoned all the principles - even the formation, resorting to 5-4-1 - of their manager and exploited a weakness that is fairly unique to us (a right back that doesn't track or really defend at all in any meaningful way).  It's a tactic that suited players like Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot and Hojlund but is that really who they're building around?!
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20324 on: Yesterday at 08:20:03 pm »
Ornstein
Manchester United will reluctantly consider sale of homegrown talents like Kobbie Mainoo + Alejandro Garnacho to help comply with financial rules . #MUFC not actively looking to trade pair but neither untouchable if suitable offers arrive @TheAthleticFC

They are really screwed with FFP- paying off Ten Hag, getting Amorim and no European footy for next season
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,028
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20325 on: Yesterday at 10:42:42 pm »
Why had there been some Ferguson shit on BBC1 two nights running (rather than on a hard shoulder etc etc). Couldnt change channel quick enough!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,978
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20326 on: Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm »
There's always something on about them. Hopefully they do one on Moyes (and his iPad bunker) as well.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20327 on: Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm »
Their recklessness is really catching up with them! Having to sell one of their biggest talents from their academy would be beyond shameful, would hate to see Chelsea benefit though.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,946
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20328 on: Yesterday at 10:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm
There's always something on about them. Hopefully they do one on Moyes (and his iPad bunker) as well.

iPads? Whatever happened to the whiteboards?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,099
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20329 on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/07/manchester-united-football-kobbie-mainoo-rasmus-hojlund-alejandro-garnacho

Sounds like the whole squad is available for the right price. Even Yoro and the new players they bought in the summer. What a shitshow  ;D
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,317
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20330 on: Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/07/manchester-united-football-kobbie-mainoo-rasmus-hojlund-alejandro-garnacho

Sounds like the whole squad is available for the right price. Even Yoro and the new players they bought in the summer. What a shitshow  ;D

11 from Sporting Clube de Portugal incoming?

Or is RATcliffe asset stripping?

:D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,698
  • BoRac
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20331 on: Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/07/manchester-united-football-kobbie-mainoo-rasmus-hojlund-alejandro-garnacho

Sounds like the whole squad is available for the right price. Even Yoro and the new players they bought in the summer. What a shitshow  ;D

Everyone apart from Maguire ;D
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,317
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20332 on: Yesterday at 11:18:00 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
Everyone apart from Maguire ;D

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,946
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20333 on: Yesterday at 11:24:29 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
Everyone apart from Maguire ;D

Ballast necessary to steady the ship...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,317
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20334 on: Yesterday at 11:26:10 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:24:29 pm
Ballast necessary to steady the ship...

 :wellin
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,704
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20335 on: Today at 12:23:55 am »
Shows how utterly fucked they are and how much worse they made things by giving Ten Hag an extension and a bumper summer transfer kitty.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20336 on: Today at 02:06:22 am »


yoro would be quite decent actually. maybe some of their promising youngsters

you guys know that hughes is like a vulture when it comes to clubs that needs to balance the books and out of favour or injured players
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,015
  • Boss Tha
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20337 on: Today at 02:51:58 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:06:22 am

yoro would be quite decent actually. maybe some of their promising youngsters

you guys know that hughes is like a vulture when it comes to clubs that needs to balance the books and out of favour or injured players

He plays for Utd, therefore it will never happen.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,125
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20338 on: Today at 05:35:04 am »
Yoro is the only player Manu have that I would be interested in.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,975
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20339 on: Today at 06:19:01 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/07/manchester-united-football-kobbie-mainoo-rasmus-hojlund-alejandro-garnacho

Sounds like the whole squad is available for the right price. Even Yoro and the new players they bought in the summer. What a shitshow  ;D
I thought Mainoo was the next best thing after sliced bread purely on nchronological grounds, of course...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20340 on: Today at 06:28:51 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 02:51:58 am
He plays for Utd, therefore it will never happen.

Depends how desperate they are I guess
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,771
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20341 on: Today at 06:32:51 am »
Yoro has been injured for a lot of this season and do we really want a young defender? I dont want to go all pro Hughes and Edwards here but I wouldnt do anything in defence unless I know what is happening with Virgil. He goes then we have to be looking at top quality centrehalves.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,127
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20342 on: Today at 07:09:44 am »
Mainoo wanting a £200k a week contract (from £20k).. what a mess they are.
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,221
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20343 on: Today at 07:28:47 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:20:03 pm
Ornstein
Manchester United will reluctantly consider sale of homegrown talents like Kobbie Mainoo + Alejandro Garnacho to help comply with financial rules . #MUFC not actively looking to trade pair but neither untouchable if suitable offers arrive @TheAthleticFC

They are really screwed with FFP- paying off Ten Hag, getting Amorim and no European footy for next season

In a funny way it may be the best thing for them. They've proven time and again since Ferguson left that they are incapable of spending their way to success so will have to concentrate on player development.

They might get 50m for those two at the very most though Garnacho is woeful and Mainoo looks like a half season wonder
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20344 on: Today at 07:40:47 am »
To add to their need to sell is that there are no longer managers or clubs (maybe Chelsea) in the PL daft enough to spunk huge amounts on their castoffs. 

These aren't kids available for a couple of million on pittance wages, they've been built up to expect huge fees and wages way above their ability.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20345 on: Today at 08:15:04 am »
Garnacho has Atletico Madrid running through him like a stick of Blackpool rock.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20346 on: Today at 08:26:06 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:15:04 am
Garnacho has Atletico Madrid running through him like a stick of Blackpool rock.

Just as many Argies as Spaniards in their squad. A return to his hometown.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20347 on: Today at 08:33:24 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:28:47 am
In a funny way it may be the best thing for them. They've proven time and again since Ferguson left that they are incapable of spending their way to success so will have to concentrate on player development.

They might get 50m for those two at the very most though Garnacho is woeful and Mainoo looks like a half season wonder

You are very mistake on £50m for Mainoo.

According to the Cafe, bidding would start at £150m.

That's the minimum for such an unbelievable, transformative player. The new Zidane don't you know
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20348 on: Today at 08:48:32 am »
Selling Mainoo to finance the new stadium then. Clever thinking.

The Antony parking space reserved for the manager?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,755
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20349 on: Today at 09:03:06 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:20:03 pm
Ornstein
Manchester United will reluctantly consider sale of homegrown talents like Kobbie Mainoo + Alejandro Garnacho to help comply with financial rules . #MUFC not actively looking to trade pair but neither untouchable if suitable offers arrive @TheAthleticFC

They are really screwed with FFP- paying off Ten Hag, getting Amorim and no European footy for next season

Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:09:44 am
Mainoo wanting a £200k a week contract (from £20k).. what a mess they are.

And this is why the whole "just pay him what he wants" shouts are so fucking ridiculous. The Mancs are a shining example of why this ends in a shotshow. They're fucked financially because they threw money at clubs, players and agents.

When you pay huge salaries, then even the average to decent players want £12million a year salaries.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:01 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,362
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20350 on: Today at 09:13:25 am »
What's the source on him wanting £200k, that's mad
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,967
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20351 on: Today at 09:20:58 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:03:06 am
And this is why the whole "just pay him what he wants" shouts are so fucking ridiculous. The Mancs are a shining example of why this ends in a shotshow. They're fucked financially because they threw money at clubs, players and agents.

When you pay huge salaries, then even the average to decent players want £12million a year salaries.

Plus all the agents are mates so they know what their client can get because x got a bumper deal.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20352 on: Today at 09:25:54 am »
Any chance this is a fire sale in order to head off a points deduction, and possible relegation, due to a breach of the PSR rules?

If so I hope no-one bites and they get relegated. They'll be even cheaper in the summer. Not that anyone would want any of them anyway.
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,295
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20353 on: Today at 09:53:03 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm
Their recklessness is really catching up with them! Having to sell one of their biggest talents from their academy would be beyond shameful, would hate to see Chelsea benefit though.

He wouldn't even get into the Chelsea team.

Him supposedly asking for £200k a week is hilarious though. Before Brexit Jim turned up United would have just given him it, no questions asked.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,127
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20354 on: Today at 09:53:21 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:13:25 am
What's the source on him wanting £200k, that's mad

Chris Wheeler

Mainoo is almost halfway through a contract that ties him to United until June 2027, but he is believed to want a new deal worth around £200,000 a week including bonuses that reflects his status as a first-team regular and established England international. That is also thought to be Chelseas pay ceiling.

However, United are trying to drive down their wage bill during this months transfer window by offloading big earners such as Casemiro on £375,000 a week, Marcus Rashford on £315,000 and Antony on £200,000.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:03:06 am
And this is why the whole "just pay him what he wants" shouts are so fucking ridiculous. The Mancs are a shining example of why this ends in a shotshow. They're fucked financially because they threw money at clubs, players and agents.

When you pay huge salaries, then even the average to decent players want £12million a year salaries.

100% thats what I said in the contract thread, why wouldn't someone like Konate (can add Macca, Gravenberch etc.) not be asking parity to Trent for example. All as good as players. It's crippled Utd.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20355 on: Today at 10:05:14 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:53:21 am
Chris Wheeler

Mainoo is almost halfway through a contract that ties him to United until June 2027, but he is believed to want a new deal worth around £200,000 a week including bonuses that reflects his status as a first-team regular and established England international. That is also thought to be Chelseas pay ceiling.

However, United are trying to drive down their wage bill during this months transfer window by offloading big earners such as Casemiro on £375,000 a week, Marcus Rashford on £315,000 and Antony on £200,000.

100% thats what I said in the contract thread, why wouldn't someone like Konate (can add Macca, Gravenberch etc.) not be asking parity to Trent for example. All as good as players. It's crippled Utd.
Their agents have played blinders!  I suppose Casemiro did at least arrive with a good reputation.  Antony would surely have signed at less than £100k/week given he was on £20k/week at Ajax and was joining "the biggest club in the world".

Rashford is the one though.  He offers nothing defensively or in the build up but yet his best scoring season in the Premier League (17 goals) is still below Salah's worst across the same eight seasons.  He's 27 now and still 13 goals away from scoring 100 league goals.  £315k/week is incredible.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,755
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20356 on: Today at 10:33:49 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:53:21 am
Chris Wheeler

Mainoo is almost halfway through a contract that ties him to United until June 2027, but he is believed to want a new deal worth around £200,000 a week including bonuses that reflects his status as a first-team regular and established England international. That is also thought to be Chelseas pay ceiling.

However, United are trying to drive down their wage bill during this months transfer window by offloading big earners such as Casemiro on £375,000 a week, Marcus Rashford on £315,000 and Antony on £200,000.

100% thats what I said in the contract thread, why wouldn't someone like Konate (can add Macca, Gravenberch etc.) not be asking parity to Trent for example. All as good as players. It's crippled Utd.

Spot on. Grav and Macca have been immense this season, Slot said that Diaz and Cody are putting in very similar numbers to Mo, Ibou is a rock, then the rest like Jota, Curtis, Dom, et al are all performing at a high level. When their agents then look at what others earn, they can say "hang on, without my client, Mo, TAA wahtever cannot do what they do, se we want this". Grav, Macca and Ibou can all say they deserve parity with the top earners.

Utd nailed themselves when they gave De Gea £475k a week
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,771
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20357 on: Today at 10:40:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:33:49 am
Spot on. Grav and Macca have been immense this season, Slot said that Diaz and Cody are putting in very similar numbers to Mo, Ibou is a rock, then the rest like Jota, Curtis, Dom, et al are all performing at a high level. When their agents then look at what others earn, they can say "hang on, without my client, Mo, TAA wahtever cannot do what they do, se we want this". Grav, Macca and Ibou can all say they deserve parity with the top earners.

Utd nailed themselves when they gave De Gea £475k a week

Not convinced about that, Mo was always earning more than the likes of Sadio, Virgil, Trent, Henderson, Firmino. If any player comes in the room and asks for parity with Mo and Van Dijk, we are laughing them out the room.

But at the same time we have to accept that if a team wins the league, then a team should be paid as a team that wins the league. Unless we aim to just have a constant flux of players.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 504 505 506 507 508 [509]   Go Up
« previous next »
 