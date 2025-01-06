He was bought as he's supposed to be a ball playing keeper, they turned him into a hoof merchant yesterday



Their whole game plan was that of a lower league club in the cups."Control the tempo" meant timewasting and spoiling. Their primary attacking tactic was to endlessly kick the ball into the channel on their left side and chase after it. The three central defenders were just there to throw themselves in front of anything that entered their penalty area. The blood-and-guts defender then popping up to wallop a shot into the roof of the net was true FA Cup third round stuff. The weather being apocalyptic only added to it.Credit to them as they went away with a point but talk that it was in some way a foundation to build from is hilarious. They abandoned all the principles - even the formation, resorting to 5-4-1 - of their manager and exploited a weakness that is fairly unique to us (a right back that doesn't track or really defend at all in any meaningful way). It's a tactic that suited players like Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot and Hojlund but is that really who they're building around?!