7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Kalito

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
January 6, 2025, 08:54:16 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on January  6, 2025, 11:01:35 am
What sort of heathen nonsense is this?
Bloody astonished reading that myself ... goodness me!
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
January 6, 2025, 11:11:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2025, 03:50:57 pm
I'd like to match their 75pts from 1996/97

Sod that, I want us to run away with the league so that we win it early enough we can then focus on the CL.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:32:54 am
Quote from: Skeeve on January  6, 2025, 11:11:40 pm
Sod that, I want us to run away with the league so that we win it early enough we can then focus on the CL.

Nah only kidding, I want it won in April, West Ham or Spurs games as at both with my youngest lad
thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 09:53:53 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2025, 05:56:30 pm
He was bought as he's supposed to be a ball playing keeper, they turned him into a hoof merchant yesterday
Their whole game plan was that of a lower league club in the cups.

"Control the tempo" meant timewasting and spoiling.  Their primary attacking tactic was to endlessly kick the ball into the channel on their left side and chase after it.  The three central defenders were just there to throw themselves in front of anything that entered their penalty area.  The blood-and-guts defender then popping up to wallop a shot into the roof of the net was true FA Cup third round stuff.  The weather being apocalyptic only added to it.

Credit to them as they went away with a point but talk that it was in some way a foundation to build from is hilarious.  They abandoned all the principles - even the formation, resorting to 5-4-1 - of their manager and exploited a weakness that is fairly unique to us (a right back that doesn't track or really defend at all in any meaningful way).  It's a tactic that suited players like Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot and Hojlund but is that really who they're building around?!
cdav

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:20:03 pm
Ornstein
Manchester United will reluctantly consider sale of homegrown talents like Kobbie Mainoo + Alejandro Garnacho to help comply with financial rules . #MUFC not actively looking to trade pair but neither untouchable if suitable offers arrive @TheAthleticFC

They are really screwed with FFP- paying off Ten Hag, getting Amorim and no European footy for next season
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:42:42 pm
Why had there been some Ferguson shit on BBC1 two nights running (rather than on a hard shoulder etc etc). Couldnt change channel quick enough!
Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm
There's always something on about them. Hopefully they do one on Moyes (and his iPad bunker) as well.
Redman78

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm
Their recklessness is really catching up with them! Having to sell one of their biggest talents from their academy would be beyond shameful, would hate to see Chelsea benefit though.
afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:56:22 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm
There's always something on about them. Hopefully they do one on Moyes (and his iPad bunker) as well.

iPads? Whatever happened to the whiteboards?
Agent99

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/07/manchester-united-football-kobbie-mainoo-rasmus-hojlund-alejandro-garnacho

Sounds like the whole squad is available for the right price. Even Yoro and the new players they bought in the summer. What a shitshow  ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/07/manchester-united-football-kobbie-mainoo-rasmus-hojlund-alejandro-garnacho

Sounds like the whole squad is available for the right price. Even Yoro and the new players they bought in the summer. What a shitshow  ;D

11 from Sporting Clube de Portugal incoming?

Or is RATcliffe asset stripping?

:D
BoRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/07/manchester-united-football-kobbie-mainoo-rasmus-hojlund-alejandro-garnacho

Sounds like the whole squad is available for the right price. Even Yoro and the new players they bought in the summer. What a shitshow  ;D

Everyone apart from Maguire ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:18:00 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
Everyone apart from Maguire ;D

 ;D
afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:24:29 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
Everyone apart from Maguire ;D

Ballast necessary to steady the ship...
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:26:10 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:24:29 pm
Ballast necessary to steady the ship...

 :wellin
rafathegaffa83

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 12:23:55 am
Shows how utterly fucked they are and how much worse they made things by giving Ten Hag an extension and a bumper summer transfer kitty.
xbugawugax

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:06:22 am


yoro would be quite decent actually. maybe some of their promising youngsters

you guys know that hughes is like a vulture when it comes to clubs that needs to balance the books and out of favour or injured players
elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:51:58 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:06:22 am

yoro would be quite decent actually. maybe some of their promising youngsters

you guys know that hughes is like a vulture when it comes to clubs that needs to balance the books and out of favour or injured players

He plays for Utd, therefore it will never happen.
