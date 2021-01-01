13 points off the top four.



8 points off the lowest possible European qualification spot (8th) if all goes swimmingly with teams winning domestic cups and England getting a 5th CL spot.



5 points off the top half



6 wins in 20 league games



This is a club that didn't finish outside the top three for over twenty years. Reduced to celebrating not getting absolutely battered at Anfield, thus maintaining their position in 13th.



ha, yeah its great to see that they're waxing lyrical about a draw at Anfield which says more about them than us considering they're 13th in the league.Whilst I do expect them to improve in the second half of the season the fact that they're singing the praises of Maguire, Fernandes, Ugarte and Martinez is a sign that they're not learning. They're convinced now the system works and they're in for a great second half of the season so it'll be funny when the bubble bursts again in within the next few weeks!