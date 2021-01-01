Er, thats precisely how leagues work, isnt it? You only have to be better than everyone else to win it. I mean, Leicester won it by virtue of every other team having an off year.
Yeah, I couldn't care less if we win it by virtue of other clubs being a bit shit this year. I mean, if any club deserves things to break their way in this league, it's us. Years of being cheated out of titles, years of freak bad luck incidents, years of injury crises.
The only time we won it in my lifetime, we put in one of the most gargantuan efforts in footballing history, and a global fucking pandemic ruined our celebrations.
Honestly, I hope we win it on 70 points.