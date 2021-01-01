« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1133755 times)

Online GreekScouser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20280 on: Today at 11:27:17 am »
13 points off the top four.

8 points off the lowest possible European qualification spot (8th) if all goes swimmingly with teams winning domestic cups and England getting a 5th CL spot.

5 points off the top half :D

6 wins in 20 league games

This is a club that didn't finish outside the top three for over twenty years. Reduced to celebrating not getting absolutely battered at Anfield, thus maintaining their position in 13th.
Offline koptommy93

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20281 on: Today at 11:35:24 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 11:27:17 am
13 points off the top four.

8 points off the lowest possible European qualification spot (8th) if all goes swimmingly with teams winning domestic cups and England getting a 5th CL spot.

5 points off the top half :D

6 wins in 20 league games

This is a club that didn't finish outside the top three for over twenty years. Reduced to celebrating not getting absolutely battered at Anfield, thus maintaining their position in 13th.
Just reiterates what a bad result it was for us
Offline Gerard00

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20282 on: Today at 11:36:39 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 11:27:17 am
13 points off the top four.

8 points off the lowest possible European qualification spot (8th) if all goes swimmingly with teams winning domestic cups and England getting a 5th CL spot.

5 points off the top half :D

6 wins in 20 league games

This is a club that didn't finish outside the top three for over twenty years. Reduced to celebrating not getting absolutely battered at Anfield, thus maintaining their position in 13th.

ha, yeah its great to see that they're waxing lyrical about a draw at Anfield which says more about them than us considering they're 13th in the league.

Whilst I do expect them to improve in the second half of the season the fact that they're singing the praises of Maguire, Fernandes, Ugarte and Martinez is a sign that they're not learning. They're convinced now the system works and they're in for a great second half of the season so it'll be funny when the bubble bursts again in within the next few weeks!   
Offline RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20283 on: Today at 11:38:18 am »
They played well, raised their game, they'll dine on this all season.

I do find it amusing that Harry Maguire is still their best CB at the club 5 seasons after signing him and with spending another £200 million to replace him. ;D

De Ligt is absolutely woeful though, people will be astounded decades from now and wonder how such a useless player played for 4 historic Giants of European Football.
Offline rob1966

« Reply #20284 on: Today at 11:42:16 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:35:24 am
Just reiterates what a bad result it was for us

Bad day at the office was all it was - they didn't outplay us nor dominate us. Shit, bottom half of the table, game raising teams sometimes get something at the big clubs.
Online Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20285 on: Today at 11:49:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:42:16 am
Bad day at the office was all it was - they didn't outplay us nor dominate us. Shit, bottom half of the table, game raising teams sometimes get something at the big clubs.

Onana hit 80% of his balls long.

It wasn't masterclass.
Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20286 on: Today at 11:55:40 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:16:38 am
You're not wrong. It looked like we were a little out of rhythm as we've been so used to two games a week.

One of them. We've taken four points from them this season which is a good return in my book..swap the results so we get a 2-2 at the dump and win last night and no one is crying. Some of the reaction I've seen is weird.

Six points clear with a game in hand.

I think the issue that many have with this result was not so much the scoreline, but the nature of our performance being so far below our standards is what has people annoyed.
Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20287 on: Today at 11:57:34 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:23:42 am
Vibes of that infamous Moyes fist pump in "that" infamous draw with Fulham.

92 crosses was it?

To be fair to Moyes, didn't he do that when they were 2-1 and it is merely the malicious editors on here that have him doing it at 2-2 instead?
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20288 on: Today at 11:58:24 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:38:18 am
They played well, raised their game, they'll dine on this all season.

I do find it amusing that Harry Maguire is still their best CB at the club 5 seasons after signing him and with spending another £200 million to replace him. ;D

De Ligt is absolutely woeful though, people will be astounded decades from now and wonder how such a useless player played for 4 historic Giants of European Football.

They showed some 'fight' and Amorim had a plan (of sorts) - fair enough. I'll be surprised if they keep it up though, it reminded me of a lower league team rocking up for a FA Cup 3rd round match at Anfield and 'wanting it', playing/fighting for that lucrative replay.

Let's hope the Reds aren't that sloppy too many times going forward. (Fingers crossed and all that).
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20289 on: Today at 12:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:49:27 am
Onana hit 80% of his balls long.
That's got to hurt.  :rant
Offline rhysd

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20290 on: Today at 12:24:23 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:38:18 am
They played well, raised their game, they'll dine on this all season.

I do find it amusing that Harry Maguire is still their best CB at the club 5 seasons after signing him and with spending another £200 million to replace him. ;D

De Ligt is absolutely woeful though, people will be astounded decades from now and wonder how such a useless player played for 4 historic Giants of European Football.

De Ligt is one of those who would have been great 20 years and more ago.

Sit deep and just head the ball he'd be fine. But modern day football he's a carthorse.
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20291 on: Today at 12:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:49:27 am
Onana hit 80% of his balls long.

It wasn't masterclass.

Every goal kick was all line up on the left wing on the half way and lump it and see - that's Hodgson football that.
Online clinical

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20292 on: Today at 12:32:00 pm »
Pressure was off for them. Everyone including their own fans expected a big loss. They had no fear.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20293 on: Today at 12:39:55 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:50:05 am
Who on earth gloats over a draw? The manc fans at work thats who. Weirdos
Yeah had loads of messages last night saying we are shite and only lucky to be top of the table cause the rest are worse.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20294 on: Today at 12:47:13 pm »
The most effort Ive seen Hoijlund put into a game, should be embarrassed by all of his other displays if hes capable of putting himself about like that.
Offline kesey

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20295 on: Today at 12:50:27 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:32:00 pm
Pressure was off for them. Everyone including their own fans expected a big loss. They had no fear.

A bit like Accrington Stanley this week then.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20296 on: Today at 12:53:11 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:50:27 pm
A bit like Accrington Stanley this week then.
Who are they?
Online smutchin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20297 on: Today at 12:58:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:39:55 pm
Yeah had loads of messages last night saying we are shite and only lucky to be top of the table cause the rest are worse.

Er, thats precisely how leagues work, isnt it? You only have to be better than everyone else to win it. I mean, Leicester won it by virtue of every other team having an off year.

Yeah, we had a shite game last night but thats a one-off. Whats their excuse for being shite in the vast majority of their games?
Online Buck Pete

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20298 on: Today at 12:58:43 pm »
Yeah, they were good for their draw but come on.  The overreaction to this is stunning.  We were bang average in atrocious conditions and still could have won it at the end (yes, and so could they, I appreciate that)

I hope they go and beat Arsenal in the cup. Then I will have a little flutter on Southampton getting something at Old Trafford.
Online Kekule

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20299 on: Today at 01:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:57:34 am
To be fair to Moyes, didn't he do that when they were 2-1 and it is merely the malicious editors on here that have him doing it at 2-2 instead?

When forced to pick between truth and legend, print the legend.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20300 on: Today at 01:37:06 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:04:32 am
Diallo claiming the match ball at the end was priceless.

Haha, didn't see that, what an absolute weirdo! Him shushing the crowd after winning that Robbo free kick as well, got some rightly deserved dogs abuse back, the jumped up little Manc dickhead.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20301 on: Today at 01:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:49:27 am
Onana hit 80% of his balls long.

It wasn't masterclass.

I noticed he has a proper weird run-up, like he's shit himself or something ;D
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20302 on: Today at 02:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:01:35 am
What sort of heathen nonsense is this?

Don't get me wrong, I still hate United but unless we draw them in the FA Cup again this season, they are absolutely zero of our business until next August. So i don't mind if they have turned a corner and can do us a few favours before the end of this season.

No doubt they will return to form and shit the bed however.
Online GreekScouser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20303 on: Today at 02:20:14 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:18:18 pm
Don't get me wrong, I still hate United but unless we draw them in the FA Cup again this season, they are absolutely zero of our business until next August. So i don't mind if they have turned a corner and can do us a few favours before the end of this season.

No doubt they will return to form and shit the bed however.

Yeah its not a wild suggestion

Problem of course being that if they're ever in a position to do us a favour, they absolutely won't.
Online red1977

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20304 on: Today at 02:37:42 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:50:05 am
Who on earth gloats over a draw? The manc fans at work thats who. Weirdos

I got it once after we beat Leeds 4-3 from a Manc, because we let in 3 goals. They will take what crumbs they can get I suppose.
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20305 on: Today at 02:48:48 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:18:18 pm
Don't get me wrong, I still hate United but unless we draw them in the FA Cup again this season, they are absolutely zero of our business until next August. So i don't mind if they have turned a corner and can do us a few favours before the end of this season.

No doubt they will return to form and shit the bed however.

So long as the game raising twats do it when they play Arsenal and Forest (although I don't see them as a big threat)
Online Koplass

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20306 on: Today at 02:54:04 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:58:41 pm
Er, thats precisely how leagues work, isnt it? You only have to be better than everyone else to win it. I mean, Leicester won it by virtue of every other team having an off year.

Yeah, I couldn't care less if we win it by virtue of other clubs being a bit shit this year. I mean, if any club deserves things to break their way in this league, it's us. Years of being cheated out of titles, years of freak bad luck incidents, years of injury crises.

The only time we won it in my lifetime, we put in one of the most gargantuan efforts in footballing history, and a global fucking pandemic ruined our celebrations.

Honestly, I hope we win it on 70 points.     
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20307 on: Today at 03:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 02:54:04 pm
Yeah, I couldn't care less if we win it by virtue of other clubs being a bit shit this year. I mean, if any club deserves things to break their way in this league, it's us. Years of being cheated out of titles, years of freak bad luck incidents, years of injury crises.

The only time we won it in my lifetime, we put in one of the most gargantuan efforts in footballing history, and a global fucking pandemic ruined our celebrations.

Honestly, I hope we win it on 70 points.     

Spot on. I don't give a fuck how we win it this season, I just want to see Virg lift that Trophy at Anfield. I'm lucky, we've won the league 12 times in my life (13 if you count my Ma being 2 months pregnant in May 1966) and I've seen the old first division trophy lifted on many occasions from the Paddock or the Kop, so I'd love for the likes of you to be able to see the PL trophy lifted. I'm taking one of my lads to West Ham and Spurs, I'd love us to be able to wrap it up at the Spurs game so he's there to see it himself.
Online smutchin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20308 on: Today at 03:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 02:54:04 pm
Honestly, I hope we win it on 70 points.   

Would be worth it for the fume from United fans.   ;D

United have probably forgotten how leagues work because theyre only a cup team these days.
Offline whtwht

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20309 on: Today at 03:47:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:42:16 am
Bad day at the office was all it was - they didn't outplay us nor dominate us. Shit, bottom half of the table, game raising teams sometimes get something at the big clubs.

Is right. We were playing with 10 men and 1 in a daze.
Online Kekule

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20310 on: Today at 03:49:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:39:55 pm
Yeah had loads of messages last night saying we are shite and only lucky to be top of the table cause the rest are worse.

Bit like them in 1992-97.  Although they still managed to finish 2nd twice.
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20311 on: Today at 03:50:57 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:23:35 pm
Would be worth it for the fume from United fans.   ;D

United have probably forgotten how leagues work because theyre only a cup team these days.

I'd like to match their 75pts from 1996/97
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20312 on: Today at 04:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:57:34 am
To be fair to Moyes, didn't he do that when they were 2-1 and it is merely the malicious editors on here that have him doing it at 2-2 instead?

I thought it was the equaliser from being 2-1 down to 2-2. I could be wrong.
I dont recall the scoreline just that we were laughing our asses off seeing that celebration.
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20313 on: Today at 05:03:58 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 11:27:17 am
13 points off the top four.

8 points off the lowest possible European qualification spot (8th) if all goes swimmingly with teams winning domestic cups and England getting a 5th CL spot.

5 points off the top half :D

6 wins in 20 league games

This is a club that didn't finish outside the top three for over twenty years. Reduced to celebrating not getting absolutely battered at Anfield, thus maintaining their position in 13th.

Ha ha, what a club.
Online Bucko - Dubai

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20314 on: Today at 05:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:49:27 am
Onana hit 80% of his balls long.

It wasn't masterclass.

What's funny is that on Redcafe they are angry in the Arne Slot thread saying he was talking rubbish when he said that Onana was kicking it long.

They must have ignored the fact that on a erage he kicks 38% of goalkicks long but yesterday it was 80%
