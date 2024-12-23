« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1127097 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20200 on: Today at 09:14:36 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 06:51:23 am
I used to go to the Oldham games when I couldn't afford to go to our games. The 3-3 at Maine road was one of the best games of football I've ever been to in terms of action over quality, and the atmosphere in the Oldham end was crazy. The game that saved Ferguson was the semi at Wembley when as you say all Hughes scored in the last minute. All the talk locally was he was getting sacked if he didn't win and, naturally enough, 'Sacked in the morning' rang out like a glorious hymn to the footballing gods. Pity..

I used to have a soft spot for that Oldham team. Loads of good cup runs around that time, including making a League Cup final. Can still reel off most of the team I think!

Surely Ferguson wouldnt have been sacked if theyd lost that 94 semi. Hed just win their first title in donkeys and were on course to win a second. Sadly!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20201 on: Today at 09:22:18 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:03:46 am
Yep, same here. I was expecting us to do very well, and be joint favourites for the league, with City, not because I knew anything about Slot (I knew nothing about him), but because I knew a lot about Klopp and about the squad he had assembled

He just left a wonderful team didn't he. Knowing how we run as a club too, I reckon Slot was identified at least 18 months ago and spoken to, with a view to being manager next summer when Kloppwasdue to leave. No evidence just a belief, especially as he spoke with Hughes last February.

Meanwhile it appears the Mancs write names on Michael McIntyres wheel , spin it and choose who it lands on.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20202 on: Today at 09:25:00 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:52:11 am
That's Alice Abrahams. When she does that I keep thinking in my head, "Alice.exe has stopped working, please close the app." ;D

Alice and Goldbridge are the sanest ones out the lot of them, and at least Alice can be objective and gives stats/game analysis. But a lot of these reaction videos finish off by showing their pre-match predictions, and they're so arrogant and off the wall in their delusions - it's little wonder they all have a break down during the game!

'Sane' as in they've both cottoned on that LFC coverage gets them more clicks/revenue. No problem with that, but it's deffo 'business' dressed up as 'balance'/'fair coverage'.

I'll confess to liking some of Goldbridge's patter though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20203 on: Today at 09:49:46 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:25:00 am
'Sane' as in they've both cottoned on that LFC coverage gets them more clicks/revenue. No problem with that, but it's deffo 'business' dressed up as 'balance'/'fair coverage'.

I'll confess to liking some of Goldbridge's patter though.

They're prepared to engage with supporters outside the United fanbase. They realised there are likely more people tuning in to hopefully watch United lose than there are supporters looking for a United win. The pair of them aren't above lobbing clickbait grenades, but like I said, Alice at least goes into some of the stats. I like Goldbridge, but he does still spout some right bollocks. :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20204 on: Today at 09:51:22 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:49:46 am
They're prepared to engage with supporters outside the United fanbase. They realised there are likely more people tuning in to hopefully watch United lose than there are supporters looking for a United win. The pair of them aren't above lobbing clickbait grenades, but like I said, Alice at least goes into some of the stats. I like Goldbridge, but he does still spout some right bollocks. :D

That's his 'USP'.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20205 on: Today at 09:56:18 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:01:38 am
It's all an act, designed to fool people into thinking they're watching genuine reactions. There's nothing real about any of them.

It's near enough scripted material. With some of them you can pinpoint the day they realised that the way to make money was to target certain fanbases, such as Liverpool fans, and give them what they want to see, even though it's fake

It's why I'm not subbed to any of them and will typically watch reaction mashups rather than their actual videos. Goldbridge for instance predicted a 2 nil loss to Newcastle - but he still completely loses his shit when the goals are scored, like he's actually surprised.

Flying Pig is probably the biggest offender when it comes to scripts. There's no way those outbursts of "gashtasticpenetratedbyscousegitsaneurysmlargebowlofporridgemelterrrrrrr" are spontaneous.

In any case, fair play to them. It's more entertaining than the drivel put out by Sky, BT, Amazon etc.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20206 on: Today at 10:04:12 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:03:46 am
Yep, same here. I was expecting us to do very well, and be joint favourites for the league, with City, not because I knew anything about Slot (I knew nothing about him), but because I knew a lot about Klopp and about the squad he had assembled
Same as me .
Id never heard of Arne slot but once I looked him up and saw what he was about I was very impressed and optimistic.
A quiet unassuming fellow just wanting to get on with the job ,carrying on the great work his predecessor did with the minimum of fuss .
As Rob says I too looked at it like shanks to bob paisley appointment.it was exactly the same for most of us back in 74 ,Bob who ? .
Again he was a quiet unassuming fellow who just wanted to carry on the great job his predecessor did with the minimum of fuss.And he didnt even want the job.
They both began their managerial career with Liverpool on the 17th of August exactly 50 years to the day apart .
Bob finished his first year in second ,lets hope Arne goes one better
Its looking good
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20207 on: Today at 10:30:18 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:58:15 am
We're a midtable squad with a midtable manager that has been fortunate to face injury-blighted relegation fodder every week, with an assist from LiVARpool.

Don't forget the mild doping, effective enough to have Salah & others tearing round the pitch game after game, but diluted enough to never show up in tests.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20208 on: Today at 10:44:32 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 02:32:44 pm
Looking forward to more years of watching Maguire do his little skip whenever they concede
;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20209 on: Today at 10:52:30 am »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 01:49:30 am
What a fooking glorious watch that was 😂😂😂

And what a mixture of strange creatures they all were, each one with their own unique mental condition 😂 especially Killer Heels at the end with her '7,7,7,7,7,7,7,7 😂😂😂
Here's an even worse group of entitled shits. ;D
Just cause they put a little run together... listen to the confidence at the start and the section at the every end.
Warning - these are a bit more odious. In typical twat fashion, every goal is first assumed to be offside.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc</a>
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20210 on: Today at 10:56:58 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:52:30 am

Warning - these are a bit more odious. In typical twat fashion, every goal is first assumed to be offside.



Also known as: The Howard Webb Effect.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20211 on: Today at 11:09:25 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:30:18 am
Don't forget the mild doping, effective enough to have Salah & others tearing round the pitch game after game, but diluted enough to never show up in tests.
Finally learned from their great blue brethren. (the ones just across us of course)
Now, gents, we've got a true nemesis on our hands!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20212 on: Today at 11:58:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:14:36 am
I used to have a soft spot for that Oldham team. Loads of good cup runs around that time, including making a League Cup final. Can still reel off most of the team I think!

Surely Ferguson wouldnt have been sacked if theyd lost that 94 semi. Hed just win their first title in donkeys and were on course to win a second. Sadly!
I was thinking that about 94.

I think Fergie was on thin ice in 90 until he beat Palace and then they won the cup winners in 91
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20213 on: Today at 12:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:52:11 am
That's Alice Abrahams. When she does that I keep thinking in my head, "Alice.exe has stopped working, please close the app." ;D

Alice and Goldbridge are the sanest ones out the lot of them, and at least Alice can be objective and gives stats/game analysis. But a lot of these reaction videos finish off by showing their pre-match predictions, and they're so arrogant and off the wall in their delusions - it's little wonder they all have a break down during the game!
She might be better when she's not commentating on the game live but she literally offered no in game analysis of any sort, just kept saying 'had to be Gakpo, knew it would be Gakpo, bloody Gakpo' and repeat, then just change the name to Nunez or Salah 😂 Flying pig has to be the most weird childish fucker I've ever seen on these things, Poonez and Gakpoo proving the point.

Never seen the 4th fella before but him getting g more high pitched with every goal still has me laughing this morning 😂😂😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20214 on: Today at 12:09:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:45:49 am
Speak for yourself mate, I put a tenner on us winning the league last May 😎

I trusted that Klopp had assembled another very good side and with Slot, it just "felt" like the Shanks to Paisley transition, just had a gut feeling. Obviously nothing as good as what we're seeing though
Same here Rob, said it a couple of times in pre season threads but could only find this one
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20215 on: Today at 12:23:01 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20216 on: Today at 12:35:59 pm »
Interesting interview with Martin ONeill with the usual Sky lot. Brings up Fergusons influence on referees multiple times, not just in a joking manner.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20217 on: Today at 12:47:04 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:52:30 am
Here's an even worse group of entitled shits. ;D
Just cause they put a little run together... listen to the confidence at the start and the section at the every end.
Warning - these are a bit more odious. In typical twat fashion, every goal is first assumed to be offside.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc</a>
I use the 😂 emoji a lot on here but honestly  I was crying laughing watching some of that 😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20218 on: Today at 12:54:15 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 11:58:09 am
I was thinking that about 94.

I think Fergie was on thin ice in 90 until he beat Palace and then they won the cup winners in 91

Yeah thats right, they were on the verge of going out of the Cup to Oldham that year, before eventually going on to win it against Palace.

Theyd have been champions at the time of Hughes equaliser in 94. As funny as it would have been to see them lose that game, cant see Ferguson would have been under the slightest pressure if they had.

Werent those semis in 1994 the first to be at Wembley?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20219 on: Today at 01:35:58 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 12:54:15 pm
Yeah thats right, they were on the verge of going out of the Cup to Oldham that year, before eventually going on to win it against Palace.

Theyd have been champions at the time of Hughes equaliser in 94. As funny as it would have been to see them lose that game, cant see Ferguson would have been under the slightest pressure if they had.

Werent those semis in 1994 the first to be at Wembley?

Think so, Arsenal Vs Spurs in 91 was at Wembley but think that was supposed to be a one off
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20220 on: Today at 01:41:19 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 12:54:15 pm
Yeah thats right, they were on the verge of going out of the Cup to Oldham that year, before eventually going on to win it against Palace.

Theyd have been champions at the time of Hughes equaliser in 94. As funny as it would have been to see them lose that game, cant see Ferguson would have been under the slightest pressure if they had.

Werent those semis in 1994 the first to be at Wembley?
93 I think as I remember a Sheffield derby there
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20221 on: Today at 01:51:21 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:35:59 pm
Interesting interview with Martin ONeill with the usual Sky lot. Brings up Fergusons influence on referees multiple times, not just in a joking manner.
Open secret to be honest.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20222 on: Today at 01:57:53 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:35:59 pm
Interesting interview with Martin ONeill with the usual Sky lot. Brings up Fergusons influence on referees multiple times, not just in a joking manner.

To be fair, it was not exactly a secret ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20223 on: Today at 02:09:36 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:51:21 pm
Open secret to be honest.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:57:53 pm
To be fair, it was not exactly a secret ...
True, its just so rarely brought up outside of fans talking about it. Dont really see it mentioned in the mainstream, unless its to ridicule someone like Benitez for daring to address it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20224 on: Today at 02:19:33 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 02:09:36 pm
True, its just so rarely brought up outside of fans talking about it. Dont really see it mentioned in the mainstream, unless its to ridicule someone like Benitez for daring to address it.
Even the refs themselves have said they were scared to give decisions against them in case it upset  sir Alex .
Wasnt it clattenburg who said he used to chat to him on the phone ,basically getting in his ear ?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20225 on: Today at 02:37:43 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 02:09:36 pm
True, its just so rarely brought up outside of fans talking about it. Dont really see it mentioned in the mainstream, unless its to ridicule someone like Benitez for daring to address it.
Indeed, utterly crazy that one manager essentially had a hold over the leagues officials.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20226 on: Today at 03:05:21 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:37:43 pm
Indeed, utterly crazy that one manager essentially had a hold over the leagues officials.
All of it laughed off .it was the norm .
It always pissed me off when they were playing at home and a ref gave a free kick against them and bacon face would be stood on the touch line glowering red faced at whatever hapless clown was in charge and the commentators would say  oh sir Alex didnt like that ,ho ho ho  .
The following week that ref would be at donny rovers or somewhere far away from the premier league for a few months until hed been  rehabilitated  .
Got away with fucking murder that old twat
