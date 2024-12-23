Yep, same here. I was expecting us to do very well, and be joint favourites for the league, with City, not because I knew anything about Slot (I knew nothing about him), but because I knew a lot about Klopp and about the squad he had assembled



Same as me .Id never heard of Arne slot but once I looked him up and saw what he was about I was very impressed and optimistic.A quiet unassuming fellow just wanting to get on with the job ,carrying on the great work his predecessor did with the minimum of fuss .As Rob says I too looked at it like shanks to bob paisley appointment.it was exactly the same for most of us back in 74 ,Bob who ? .Again he was a quiet unassuming fellow who just wanted to carry on the great job his predecessor did with the minimum of fuss.And he didnt even want the job.They both began their managerial career with Liverpool on the 17th of August exactly 50 years to the day apart .Bob finished his first year in second ,lets hope Arne goes one betterIts looking good