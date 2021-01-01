...He was saying that Liverpool got lucky this year because City have gone to shit. Slot is lucky that he has all the players that Klopp 'bought'. Said Slot can only be judged when he has 'brought in' his own players, especially when Salah will need replacing. I find it an incredible take as there is absolutely no 'luck' involved in where Liverpool are, its down to how well run the club is but I'm quite happy for them to continue believing in this 'luck' thing, long may it continue. They really are living in the past and think it's all about the manager, they thought we were finished when Klopp left. I admit he was key but there is a lot more to it than that.



Where do you even start with that? 🙃Luck? Well every club needs some of that in any campaign. Every team that wins anything will be able to point to some aspect within the season where something fell their way. There will be things that didn't go their way too.Lucky that Abu Dhabi have gone to shit? Does he mean how Man United got lucky in the 90s and beyond as Liverpool went to relative shit too? Maybe he means how United hardly had any real competition during the Ferguson era? Maybe he was recalling getting battered by Bayern in '99 but bagging Big Ears with two scruffy goals at the death despite being pummelled for 90 minutes?Luck, eh. Doesn't the entire 'Manchester City' thing itself have everything to do with luck? A nondescript yoyo club being bought out by a despot nation state for sportswashing purposes then purchasing trophies. I'd call that one hell of a slice of luck for the blue quarter of Manchester. There's nothing of merit there. They won the despot lottery then bought things.Slot is lucky because he has Klopp's players? Would that be the Klopp they said was washed up? Players they said were past it and a team well past its peak? 🤔Slot can only be judged once he's bought his own team? Yet they judge their new managers on day one and always claim that he's the best. How come their own managers don't have to replace their whole team with their own players before it's ok to judge them?How come everything they win is all down to their supposed brilliance, yet anything we win is down to luck and the decline of others?This fella sounds like a lot of shortsighted opposition fans who don't really understand how life works. They don't seem to understand or recognise continuity planning and good management. Putting everything down to luck is just a coping mechanism. It's easier to deal with your grief if you can deride your rivals success and pin it on luck rather than talent, hard work, foresight and planning.In the Ferguson era United enjoyed monumental luck at times, but at least some of us can also acknowledge that his drive, determination, planning, focus and talent where the overriding factors in their success and got them in a position to capitalise on any luck that fell their way.Slot? Well let's judge him now on how he's doing now. No need to wait a decade before having an opinion. If United can proclaim any new manager that comes through their revolving door as 'best in the world' I'm sure Slot can be lauded for his efforts so far.I have to say, it's lovely hearing so much utter nonsense from so many United fans. So many of them seem really confused these days. I mean genuinely bewildered. The game overtook them and passed them by some years ago now, and they still can't grasp how or why. Like late 80s Everton, they believed they'd made it and that was that. Everton didn't have a clue about how to cultivate continuity, so they reverted to type very quickly. Post Ferguson, United didn't have a clue either. They never have had other than under Ferguson. I mean they were relegated just six years after their first European Cup win too. If we're talking about luck, United had a massive slice of it it hiring Ferguson. Then another monumental slice when they decided to stick with him as they were about to sack him and the fans were demanding his sacking. Their biggest slice of luck was Liverpool's own decline, basically giving them a free run to often win titles with fairly low points totals.Luck, eh? That's only something Liverpool get. Or so we're told.