Never heard that story, but if it's true it deffo wasn't West Ham as they got promoted from the 2nd division that season, it wouldn't have been the following season as the mancs were chasing the title before Ian Rush & Walters put an end to it



I read an article about it as part of a serialised book about them ,might have been something to do about Bobby charlton As he was one of the few that was prepared to back him .Obviously as you say it wasnt West Ham so my mistake but that was how the story went .No mistake though he was clinging on to his job.that was the year we beat them 4-0 ( the Beardsley hat trick ) and we battered them which was around the September time so they and him were on the ropes early on .They picked up later in the season and won the cup winners cup and they were off .The following year as you rightly said they were chasing the league with Leeds and we finished off any chance they had with rush and walters doing the business.great day ,great atmosphere that day oh how we laughed good job we didnt know what was to follow .