« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 499 500 501 502 503 [504]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1122049 times)

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20120 on: Today at 01:33:35 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 01:01:33 pm
Ferguson was lucky that he managed in the era he did by which I mean they were given more time and they werent under the huge instant media scrutiny that they are now.
If the fan base were unhappy it came out at the game from the terraces ,not social media accounts etc where it’s,I want it NOW from the fans .
Ferguson spent those 4 years hanging on to his job because results were still terrible after he’d spent a fortune and broke the transfer record fees in this country a few times and they were still crap.
That fa cup win in 90 that is credited with saving him merely papered over the cracks as the following season 90-91 they were still as bad as ever and I believe fell as low as 15 th by the November and by half time at their game with West Ham at Upton Park they were losing 1-0 .Martin edwards and the other directors were in the boardroom discussing that this was the end and if it stayed the same and they lost then he was to be sacked.
Unfortunately they spawned a draw and from then on there .and his fortunes turned .they were in the up just as we were at the very start of our fall.
He was that close to being sacked plus he’d spent most of that four years on the edge of it.
That fa cup win is one of those “ gone down in folklore “ bull shit stories that after it they lived happily ever after .
It just gave him a tiny little wriggle room but one thing is certain if they’d lost that final he definitely would have been sacked .

Never heard that story, but if it's true it deffo wasn't West Ham as they got promoted from the 2nd division that season, it wouldn't have been the following season as the mancs were chasing the title before Ian Rush & Walters put an end to it ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:35:08 pm by FiSh77 »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,706
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20121 on: Today at 01:37:47 pm »
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,138
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20122 on: Today at 01:43:25 pm »
Just seen this from his press conference.

They never learn! 🤣
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,912
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20123 on: Today at 01:46:49 pm »
Move over Hemingway's "For Sale. Baby shoes, never worn". I think we've found a sadder sentence in the english language.

@TheAthleticFC

Manchester United are set to trigger the one-year option in Harry Maguires contract with the club starving for leaders on the pitch according to head coach Ruben Amorim.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20124 on: Today at 01:47:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:37:47 pm
https://xcancel.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1875173949228847590
In what way could a football club ever need Harry Maguire? Fuckinghell they are in the shit.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20125 on: Today at 01:47:46 pm »
Great news :lmao
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,962
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20126 on: Today at 01:55:47 pm »
Logged
No time for caution.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,057
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20127 on: Today at 02:09:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:37:47 pm
https://xcancel.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1875173949228847590
Wow - this just gets better every week. Extending the contract of an £80m flop on £200k a week, to be the most static defender in the Premier League.

It's getting to the stage where I swear they're being shit on purpose.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,098
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20128 on: Today at 02:11:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:37:47 pm
https://xcancel.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1875173949228847590

Its at the point that if Man Utd didnt exist youd invent them for the comedy value alone
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,713
  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20129 on: Today at 02:12:25 pm »
Hahaha, fucking unbelievable that about Maguire. He's been an abject failure but is actually at a point where a lot of their fans don't mind him.

I think he might be one of my favourite signings in the history of the sport. Some have cost more and probably been even worse but there's just something special about him. I can't believe they thought he could be their Van Dijk because he scored a couple of headers against minnows in the World Cup. His fuck ups are less important and common nowadays but when he was in his prime it was a fucking pleasure to watch.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20130 on: Today at 02:16:44 pm »
Maguire is definitely a good option for their ChampionsLeaguehip campaigns
Logged

Online jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20131 on: Today at 02:22:31 pm »
They probably can't afford to buy a replacement and thought it be easier to just keep him.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20132 on: Today at 02:32:44 pm »
Looking forward to more years of watching Maguire do his little skip whenever they concede
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20133 on: Today at 02:39:37 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:33:35 pm
Never heard that story, but if it's true it deffo wasn't West Ham as they got promoted from the 2nd division that season, it wouldn't have been the following season as the mancs were chasing the title before Ian Rush & Walters put an end to it ;D
I read an article about it as part of a serialised book about them ,might have been something to do about Bobby charlton As he was one of the few that was prepared to back him .
Obviously as you say it wasnt West Ham so my mistake but that was how the story went .
No mistake though he was clinging on to his job.that was the year we beat them 4-0 ( the Beardsley hat trick ) and we battered them which was around the September time so they and him were on the ropes early on .
They picked up later in the season and won the cup winners cup and they were off .
The following year as you rightly said they were chasing the league with Leeds and we finished off any chance they had with rush and walters doing the business.great day ,great atmosphere that day oh how we laughed good job we didnt know what was to follow .
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,706
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20134 on: Today at 02:41:43 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on Today at 02:22:31 pm
They probably can't afford to buy a replacement and thought it be easier to just keep him.

Very likely. With Lindelof and Evans also out of contract in the summer, they probably can't afford to lose him ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 499 500 501 502 503 [504]   Go Up
« previous next »
 