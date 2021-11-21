« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20080 on: Yesterday at 08:16:27 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20081 on: Yesterday at 08:32:03 pm
Pedal stool


 ;D

Absolute classic comedy.  ;D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20082 on: Yesterday at 08:45:43 pm
I've just watched it. I have to be honest, it's horrible. It really is.

But, they've been such a shower of c*nt for my 39 years, I don't care. Fuck them. Their arrogance, still seen on TV every weeek from the likes of Neville and The Drug Test Avoidant, their entitlement, their causing a riot rather than possibly get hammered off us in Lockdown. Their non punishment for it, their attempt to it again with no consequences.

Na, there's too much. fuck them and let them burn. I hope they do a Leeds.

Added to that, since they've been shit, which is well over 10 years now. They have gleefully been cheering on Man City despite being fully aware as we all have of what they've been up to and what they stand for. Watching the state of these, the Bitters and now City at the moment well its just an absolute joy to behold!
 ;D

EDIT: I think what makes it worse for those fanbases is the 'fact' that it was Liverpool who were now supposed to implode. It was a question of 'job done' with Klopp leaving.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20083 on: Yesterday at 08:47:41 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20084 on: Yesterday at 09:49:08 pm
https://xcancel.com/offtheball/status/1874917329865523206?t=S7zYZ32gFUudBdIhFTCopQ&s=08

Well, some of us predicted this years ago. They have spent too much money on garbage, and the interest on their huge debt is crippling them. It was only a matter of time ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20085 on: Yesterday at 09:49:26 pm
Absolute classic comedy.  ;D



All roads lead to four candles.


away to check off your own bat......
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20086 on: Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm
Pedal stool


 ;D

I need you to be more pacific.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20087 on: Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
https://xcancel.com/offtheball/status/1874917329865523206?t=S7zYZ32gFUudBdIhFTCopQ&s=08

Yet another businessman who doesn't know how to run a football club. Wasted a ton of money in the summer and now frantically penny pinching, whilst a new manager tries to make do with a bunch of overpaid, largely mediocre players.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20088 on: Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20089 on: Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
Yet another businessman who doesn't know how to run a football club. Wasted a ton of money in the summer and now frantically penny pinching, whilst a new manager tries to make do with a bunch of overpaid, largely mediocre players.

Not sure it's that complicated, mate. I reckon that Stig just mistook OT for his home and so just moved in.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20090 on: Yesterday at 10:32:27 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20091 on: Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm
Since when is a damp squid a disappointment?
Its funny how language changes over time.

For those too young to know..
A squib was a firework and obviously if they were damp then theyd just hiss and go out and therefore be a disappointment.

Its now been turned into a damp squid which kinda doesnt really make sense but thats how language changes over time.

Sorry get back to normal discussion.


I could / could not give a damn about this.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20092 on: Yesterday at 10:50:22 pm
I've just watched it. I have to be honest, it's horrible. It really is.

But, they've been such a shower of c*nt for my 39 years, I don't care. Fuck them. Their arrogance, still seen on TV every weeek from the likes of Neville and The Drug Test Avoidant, their entitlement, their causing a riot rather than possibly get hammered off us in Lockdown. Their non punishment for it, their attempt to it again with no consequences.

Na, there's too much. fuck them and let them burn. I hope they do a Leeds.
This is it .their arrogance has known no bounds ,were Man Utd we do what we want  they would sing every game and that summed them up but now its ,oh poor us ,wah ,wah,wah ,its not fair .
Well fuck them ,Im enjoying every second of this shit show of theres .watching that odious piece of shit Neville cracking up in front of our eyes with camel lips next to him trying not to cry bruv, no wot a meen bruv, oles  at the wheel man ,Utd are back ,and the rest of those class of 92 shitheads who did their masters ( whiskey nose) bidding getting all the sly digs in at us at every opportunity like the lap dogs they are.
Never forget that a lot of these shitheads were on the pitch after their champions league final win in  2008 .how did they celebrate ? ..oh yes thats right with rousing rendition of  we won it 3 times without killing no one 
Pure class these lads ,the pinnacle of their careers and all they can do is sing derogatory songs about the club and city that they are obsessed with and fear the most .but as they never tired of telling us ..their man Utd they do what they want fuck them ,fuck them again and again ,the whole fucking lot of them .
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20093 on: Yesterday at 11:42:17 pm
their man Utd they do what they want

Green and gold, you'll do what your told!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20094 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm
This is it .their arrogance has known no bounds ,were Man Utd we do what we want  they would sing every game and that summed them up but now its ,oh poor us ,wah ,wah,wah ,its not fair .
Well fuck them ,Im enjoying every second of this shit show of theres .watching that odious piece of shit Neville cracking up in front of our eyes with camel lips next to him trying not to cry bruv, no wot a meen bruv, oles  at the wheel man ,Utd are back ,and the rest of those class of 92 shitheads who did their masters ( whiskey nose) bidding getting all the sly digs in at us at every opportunity like the lap dogs they are.
Never forget that a lot of these shitheads were on the pitch after their champions league final win in  2008 .how did they celebrate ? ..oh yes thats right with rousing rendition of  we won it 3 times without killing no one 
Pure class these lads ,the pinnacle of their careers and all they can do is sing derogatory songs about the club and city that they are obsessed with and fear the most .but as they never tired of telling us ..their man Utd they do what they want fuck them ,fuck them again and again ,the whole fucking lot of them .

This and this again.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20095 on: Today at 12:05:49 am
Just think, their greatest ever manager caused all this through a petty argument over a vial/bucket of horse jizz, you couldn't make this shit up

Long reign the Glazers, just what this shit stain of a fanbase deserve
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20096 on: Today at 12:07:53 am
This is it .their arrogance has known no bounds ,were Man Utd we do what we want  they would sing every game and that summed them up but now its ,oh poor us ,wah ,wah,wah ,its not fair .
Well fuck them ,Im enjoying every second of this shit show of theres .watching that odious piece of shit Neville cracking up in front of our eyes with camel lips next to him trying not to cry bruv, no wot a meen bruv, oles  at the wheel man ,Utd are back ,and the rest of those class of 92 shitheads who did their masters ( whiskey nose) bidding getting all the sly digs in at us at every opportunity like the lap dogs they are.
Never forget that a lot of these shitheads were on the pitch after their champions league final win in  2008 .how did they celebrate ? ..oh yes thats right with rousing rendition of  we won it 3 times without killing no one 
Pure class these lads ,the pinnacle of their careers and all they can do is sing derogatory songs about the club and city that they are obsessed with and fear the most .but as they never tired of telling us ..their man Utd they do what they want fuck them ,fuck them again and again ,the whole fucking lot of them .
Absolutely 100% fucking spot on with this.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20097 on: Today at 01:00:58 am
I could / could not give a damn about this.

I could/could not care less.

I should ofinstead of should have.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20098 on: Today at 01:10:39 am
This is it .their arrogance has known no bounds ,were Man Utd we do what we want  they would sing every game and that summed them up but now its ,oh poor us ,wah ,wah,wah ,its not fair .
Well fuck them ,Im enjoying every second of this shit show of theres .watching that odious piece of shit Neville cracking up in front of our eyes with camel lips next to him trying not to cry bruv, no wot a meen bruv, oles  at the wheel man ,Utd are back ,and the rest of those class of 92 shitheads who did their masters ( whiskey nose) bidding getting all the sly digs in at us at every opportunity like the lap dogs they are.
Never forget that a lot of these shitheads were on the pitch after their champions league final win in  2008 .how did they celebrate ? ..oh yes thats right with rousing rendition of  we won it 3 times without killing no one 
Pure class these lads ,the pinnacle of their careers and all they can do is sing derogatory songs about the club and city that they are obsessed with and fear the most .but as they never tired of telling us ..their man Utd they do what they want fuck them ,fuck them again and again ,the whole fucking lot of them .
Superb post. Wholly agree.

Fuck their shitty scummy fans and their Club.

Let the lot of 'em fucking rot.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20099 on: Today at 02:55:11 am
I could / could not give a damn about this.

Quiet Frank Lee
