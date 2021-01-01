« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1110846 times)

Online BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19960 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:54:41 pm
I reckon slott bribes the united kit man to issue his players with forest kits. They are then totally screwed.
The odds make sense , a spawny one goal win to them is about as likely as us winning by four or more.

Don't want Man United playing at Forest levels.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19961 on: Yesterday at 11:33:48 pm »
Offline Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19962 on: Yesterday at 11:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm
They'll play 5 at the back, throw themselves at everything, dive when they can and hope to nick something on the break.

ya i laughed at this because its true  ;D 

I get history but right now i feel we are too much for them no matter what they try, and smarter and tougher as well, by some distance. We smashed them at ot. So that's what they will do no doubt.

Id be pretty surprised if we didn't win by at least a couple of goals. Maybe Rested St Rashford will present a threat. I kind of feel Mo will rip them a new one though.
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19963 on: Today at 01:06:37 am »
We haven't won a single game this year, that should give the Mancs some hope...
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19964 on: Today at 01:09:27 am »
we're unbeaten this year, the Mancs will be shitting themselves.
Offline Motty

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19965 on: Today at 02:59:47 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:45:08 pm
You and me both.

I've lost count of the arguments I've had with mates telling me "He's alright really" as they bought into his 'punditry', MFN and The Overlap.

Even Copey (former TAW and more recently TLC) seems to like him.

*shudder*

To each their own like... but not for me.

He's a ratc*nt of the highest order. (Just in my opinion, others are welcome to hold differing views.) :)
Nah same view here, I'd love nothing more than to stamp on his head until there was nothing left but mush. How the fuck he's kept in a job when he's as biased as he is is beyond me!?!?
Offline latortuga

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19966 on: Today at 06:04:10 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm
They'll play 5 at the back, throw themselves at everything, dive when they can and hope to nick something on the break.

Given they create very little going forward, it would really frustrate the hell out of me if we concede early at home for the 3rd time in a row.  Survive the first 20 minutes without doing that and we should be okay.

I think fans need to also remember the disappointment of last season and their part in that.  The atmosphere in the ground seemed to reflect a crowd that just expected them to rollover for us and they didn't. 

This needs to be hostile from the off to spark the right emotion within our players and fans. 

No mercy.

Online keyop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19967 on: Today at 06:31:33 am »
Amorim will already be having nightmares about Sunday. He'll know about the famous atmosphere, but won't ever have imagined his side would be in such trouble this soon.

He's already talked publicly about the threat of relegation and he looks like a dead man walking after barely 2 months. Given recent results I think their approach might be damage limitation, in which case we need to come out the blocks early and put them under pressure from the first minute. Hopefully Anfield is at it's vocal best and we can inflict more damage to their season.
Offline Johann Gambolputty

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19968 on: Today at 07:18:12 am »
The fella who tried to predict Amorins first 11 games in charge had United winning 20 out of 24 points from the 8 League games. They won 7 points. If he had got them all right United would be in 5th place now, level with Chelsea.
He did get the Bodo Glimt one right though. So, every cloud.
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19969 on: Today at 07:43:06 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 04:58:32 pm
Just heard a Utd fan say if Utd got relegated they should refuse to play in the Championship and start up the super league hahahaha.

Let me guess, Gary Neville
Offline 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19970 on: Today at 09:05:48 am »
United fans not happy with Garreh.
Seen loads of comments on SM saying hes so negative. His comment about them being the worst pound for pound team atm went down badly. Also the camera shots of miserable fans was just too much. Apparently it was taking the piss. They dont want him commentating on their games because all he does is point out how crap they are.
Seems like reality hasnt set in yet
If they are just positive then all will be right.
Online tubby

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19971 on: Today at 09:27:58 am »
A lot of Utd fans have the same level of hatred for Neville that a lot of Liverpool fans have for Carragher.  Been that way for ages now.
Offline jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19972 on: Today at 09:28:47 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Well I think he's an inbred grafting titwank of epic proportions.

Godzilla wanking over a pile of Japanese Manga could only cover over his self-imposed wankery for a few minutes.

Biggest bellend ever.

T.M.

He's more a grifter than a grafter. A carnival huckster selling morons a monorail because morons want a monorail rather than a discussion about transport policy.

There have been posters on here calling him thick. He's not. He's pretty smart in that he dishes up shit United fans lap up and Liverpool fans mock. He's cornered the two biggest online football groups and gets more comment, discussion and clicks than anyone else. Modern media is all about clicks and revenue, this c*nt harvests both for SKY like no one else.

Fuck me, in the last few days he's had about four pages of posts on here, some with links. Remember, all publicity is good publicity.
Online FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19973 on: Today at 09:30:20 am »
Quote from: Johann Gambolputty on Today at 07:18:12 am
The fella who tried to predict Amorins first 11 games in charge had United winning 20 out of 24 points from the 8 League games. They won 7 points. If he had got them all right United would be in 5th place now, level with Chelsea.
He did get the Bodo Glimt one right though. So, every cloud.

He got the late winner against Abu Dhabi right though? although iirc he predicted 2-3 with Garnacho getting the winner
Offline SantaAtHeart

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19974 on: Today at 09:41:54 am »
Just play the opponent and not the occassion and we'll be fine
Offline drmick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19975 on: Today at 09:57:46 am »
I've said this before, but Gary Neville is a very crucial piece of the puzzle that is keeping Utd mired in mediocrity.

As rival fans we need to make sure that he stays where is, and do everything in our power to make sure he doesn't get cancelled or anything like that!
Online RyanBabel19

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19976 on: Today at 09:59:19 am »
Hes a twat alright, but simply through stupidity and delusion. The level of hatred some have of him and other pundits is at slightly disturbing levels its football
Online Slippers

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19977 on: Today at 10:23:07 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 07:43:06 am
Let me guess, Gary Neville

Time for a peaceful protest.
Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19978 on: Today at 10:30:34 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 02:54:15 am
"The reality is Sir Jim bought into United to give himself a legacy of restoring it to glory, not to see the club fighting against the drop.

If we get stuffed by Liverpool playing Amorim's system he will be in the danger zone, if he isn't already."

 ;D ;D ;D

What is it with the forelock tugging? The Bitters did the same with their constant references to Mr Moshiri.

Another Monaco residing tax dodger.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19979 on: Today at 10:48:59 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 10:30:34 am
What is it with the forelock tugging? The Bitters did the same with their constant references to ‘Mr Moshiri’.

Another Monaco residing tax dodger.

See also: 'Thank You Sheikh Mansour' banner.

Fekking cuckolds, the lot of 'em.
