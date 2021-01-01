Amorim will already be having nightmares about Sunday. He'll know about the famous atmosphere, but won't ever have imagined his side would be in such trouble this soon.
He's already talked publicly about the threat of relegation and he looks like a dead man walking after barely 2 months. Given recent results I think their approach might be damage limitation, in which case we need to come out the blocks early and put them under pressure from the first minute. Hopefully Anfield is at it's vocal best and we can inflict more damage to their season.