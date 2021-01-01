They'll play 5 at the back, throw themselves at everything, dive when they can and hope to nick something on the break.



Given they create very little going forward, it would really frustrate the hell out of me if we concede early at home for the 3rd time in a row. Survive the first 20 minutes without doing that and we should be okay.I think fans need to also remember the disappointment of last season and their part in that. The atmosphere in the ground seemed to reflect a crowd that just expected them to rollover for us and they didn't.This needs to be hostile from the off to spark the right emotion within our players and fans.No mercy.