Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1102395 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19760 on: Today at 08:50:46 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 01:53:10 am
So this is Christmas
And whats Amorim done?
Got beaten by Bournemouth
And Wolverhampton
So not happy Christmas
Nor a happy new year
Now losing to the geordies
Relegations really near

Quality.  😃
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19761 on: Today at 08:55:54 am »
Just went on redcafe, its beautiful. So far he's looking like the Liz Truss of football management. Limited vision, unbalanced thinking and not recognising the situation he's in with the players he's inherited.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19762 on: Today at 08:56:03 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:01:46 am
We know that if Boston John had tried to pull that shit... there would be serious protests.

Their fanbase has stayed very quiet... perhaps they ARE broken?

Every supporter I know (and I do mean every single one) has basically disengaged from the club and sport, its like it doesnt exist. But when its so easy to jump on a bandwagon its also very easy to jump off it, easy come easy go.
