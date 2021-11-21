So this is ChristmasAnd whats Amorim done?Got beaten by BournemouthAnd WolverhamptonSo not happy ChristmasNor a happy new yearNow losing to the geordiesRelegations really near
We know that if Boston John had tried to pull that shit... there would be serious protests.Their fanbase has stayed very quiet... perhaps they ARE broken?
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.77]