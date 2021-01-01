They are genuinely a loss away from being in a relegation battle.



Despite the arrival of INEOS theyre still a poorly run club. Their current situation has stemmed from their terrible decision making. They clearly wanted to sack ten Hag in the summer, but kept him on and gave him free rein to waste another shedload of money on players he wanted. They sack him a third of a way into the season and then bring in a manager - who has a completely different style of play and who they should have got in the summer - and then sack their director of football.



What a mess. Amorim was probably a good choice but they dropped him in to such a different position and at such a difficult time that he may not be able to earn the respect of the players and fans when they finish 15th. I dont envy him, but he knew what he was getting himself in to.



Having said that I feel bad for Zirkzee. Amorim threw him to the wolves there.