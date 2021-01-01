« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
I'd imagine it to be something like this ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OnBtqCaZ1pY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OnBtqCaZ1pY</a>

 ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Fascinating to watch what is going on over at OT. I didn't think they could regress further than they had under Erik but they have! Ruben has his footballing philosophy apparently which includes a back three. What he is doing is rank negligent. You play a style that suits the players you inherit and then over time gradually evolve to where you want to get to.

As bad as we may have gotten between 1990 and 2020 we were never quite a laughing stock like United are now. In 30 years only Roy H and Brendan didn't win a trophy. United are on their 6th permanent manager since the time keeper retired back in 2013. They are actually in danger of getting relegated.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 12:18:27 am
you have to ask yourself though where their next point is coming from?

I'm as happy as the next Red to dream/hope/wish.

 ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
After watching them tonight that's actually a really good description of the mental state of most of them. Not only that but they also looked like they are going through it individually and feel isolated, like none of them have each others' back. What little team spirit they had before seems to have completely evaporated under the new manager.

I reckon Brexshit Jims actions have destroyed morale at the club from the bottom to the top.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
I reckon Brexshit Jims actions have destroyed morale at the club from the bottom to the top.

We know that if Boston John had tried to pull that shit... there would be serious protests.

Their fanbase has stayed very quiet... perhaps they ARE broken?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
I'm beginning to really like this fella, 2 1/2 year contract is nowhere near long enough ;D
They should at least give him the six years they gave Ferguson before he got it right.  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Amorim admitted they are in a relegation scrap 😄

Portuguese Roy Hodgson

But seriously, if Amorim is so wedded to one tactic, then how limited is he as a manager?

Perhaps he could be stubborn in the Portuguese league because it's quality is relatively poor for him to get away with sticking to one tactic. But facing various styles in the Premier League seems to be exposing massive holes in his rigid philosophy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Anyway, a month ago we had mass media hysteria screaming 'IT'S UTOPIA!!!!!' and endless articles of mind blowing innovative training sessions of the players *checks notes* running around a bit.

Now here we are talking about relegation.

Couldn't make it up.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
The last 3-4 games against us - Ten Haag set them up to avoid a hammering and thanks to some profligate finishing, bad luck, and weird defensive lapses - they snuck results.

Obviously we fixed that earlier in the season - but we will have to expect the same this time around. They will look to clog the midfield, let Zidane pull the strings and play long to Pound Shop or New Star (Diallo). I'd bet he even throws on non-match fit Rashers because he will have a point to prove (and I think he scores against us).

Basically - expect a terrible game.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
If I change all the time it is going to be even worse. But I understand they [players] have a lot of difficulties because they spent two years playing one way. You can feel it, I can feel it, but I have to sell my idea, I don't have another one.

Oof. This is beautiful
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
They are genuinely a loss away from being in a relegation battle.

Despite the arrival of INEOS theyre still a poorly run club. Their current situation has stemmed from their terrible decision making. They clearly wanted to sack ten Hag in the summer, but kept him on and gave him free rein to waste another shedload of money on players he wanted. They sack him a third of a way into the season and then bring in a manager - who has a completely different style of play and who they should have got in the summer - and then sack their director of football.

What a mess. Amorim was probably a good choice but they dropped him in to such a different position and at such a difficult time that he may not be able to earn the respect of the players and fans when they finish 15th. I dont envy him, but he knew what he was getting himself in to.

Having said that I feel bad for Zirkzee. Amorim threw him to the wolves there.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
So this is Christmas
And whats Amorim done?
Got beaten by Bournemouth
And Wolverhampton
So not happy Christmas
Nor a happy new year
Now losing to the geordies
Relegations really near
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Zirkzee should ask for a transfer or loan tomorrow.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
If I change all the time it is going to be even worse. But I understand they [players] have a lot of difficulties because they spent two years playing one way. You can feel it, I can feel it, but I have to sell my idea, I don't have another one.

Oof. This is beautiful

Little stubborn bastard isn't he ? Never seen anything like it. He makes Van Gaal's "philosophy" look flexible.

He looks fully committed to going down with the ship.



Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
they're saying take the point deduction like Forest did  ;D
Which is why the punishment for non-compliance needs to be really robust.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
So this is Christmas
And whats Amorim done?
Got beaten by Bournemouth
And Wolverhampton
So not happy Christmas
Nor a happy new year
Now losing to the geordies
Relegations really near
(Top) Four is over...
