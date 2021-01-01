The last 3-4 games against us - Ten Haag set them up to avoid a hammering and thanks to some profligate finishing, bad luck, and weird defensive lapses - they snuck results.
Obviously we fixed that earlier in the season - but we will have to expect the same this time around. They will look to clog the midfield, let Zidane pull the strings and play long to Pound Shop or New Star (Diallo). I'd bet he even throws on non-match fit Rashers because he will have a point to prove (and I think he scores against us).
Basically - expect a terrible game.