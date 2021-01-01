Fascinating to watch what is going on over at OT. I didn't think they could regress further than they had under Erik but they have! Ruben has his footballing philosophy apparently which includes a back three. What he is doing is rank negligent. You play a style that suits the players you inherit and then over time gradually evolve to where you want to get to.



As bad as we may have gotten between 1990 and 2020 we were never quite a laughing stock like United are now. In 30 years only Roy H and Brendan didn't win a trophy. United are on their 6th permanent manager since the time keeper retired back in 2013. They are actually in danger of getting relegated.