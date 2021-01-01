« previous next »
I'd imagine it to be something like this ;D

Fascinating to watch what is going on over at OT. I didn't think they could regress further than they had under Erik but they have! Ruben has his footballing philosophy apparently which includes a back three. What he is doing is rank negligent. You play a style that suits the players you inherit and then over time gradually evolve to where you want to get to.

As bad as we may have gotten between 1990 and 2020 we were never quite a laughing stock like United are now. In 30 years only Roy H and Brendan didn't win a trophy. United are on their 6th permanent manager since the time keeper retired back in 2013. They are actually in danger of getting relegated.
you have to ask yourself though where their next point is coming from?

I'm as happy as the next Red to dream/hope/wish.

 ;D
After watching them tonight that's actually a really good description of the mental state of most of them. Not only that but they also looked like they are going through it individually and feel isolated, like none of them have each others' back. What little team spirit they had before seems to have completely evaporated under the new manager.

I reckon Brexshit Jims actions have destroyed morale at the club from the bottom to the top.
I reckon Brexshit Jims actions have destroyed morale at the club from the bottom to the top.

We know that if Boston John had tried to pull that shit... there would be serious protests.

Their fanbase has stayed very quiet... perhaps they ARE broken?
I'm beginning to really like this fella, 2 1/2 year contract is nowhere near long enough ;D
They should at least give him the six years they gave Ferguson before he got it right.  :)
