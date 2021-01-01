« previous next »
Roy Hodgsons Liverpool team had 25 points after 19 games in 2010/11.

Man United currently have 22 points after 19 games in 2024/25.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:26:00 am
That is embarrassing - like he's Derek Acorah or something.


More Clinton Baptiste
Amorim

Played 8 league games

5 defeats
1 draw
2 wins


7 points from 24

Only one thing will fix these, sacking another tea lady.

Still can't get my head around them sacking the lad who thought hiring a lad wedded to a system they can't play was a terrible idea. After waiting half a season for him to have those opinions.
Redcafe is demanding more incoming transfers in January  :lmao
To make things worse, Wolves, Everton and Ipswich have started to pick some points.
At least their hygiene rating is higher than their league position.

Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 09:47:13 pm
Let's not get carried away, just beat them.
When you start talking about bags of goals it all goes fruit shaped, just play well and beat them ..

Happened last season. Most people felt it would be a stroll in the park.
United could be in real trouble with their next 4 games. Only soton id back them to beat, and if thats how it plays out, theyd be there around the relegation spots.

Query if Amorim survives that scenario
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 09:47:13 pm
Let's not get carried away, just beat them.
When you start talking about bags of goals it all goes fruit shaped, just play well and beat them ..
I'm fairly certain our players will approach this match level-headed.































And then twat them 10-0
They have a top 4 squad.
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:03:43 pm
United could be in real trouble with their next 4 games. Only soton id back them to beat, and if thats how it plays out, theyd be there around the relegation spots.

Query if Amorim survives that scenario
I said it in the Premier league fixtures thread, if they hadn't had spawned a win against the cheats, they'd be in the thick of the relegation battle right now.
Dont care about battering them, as fun as it is I just want 3 points and nothing silly from our side
80/1 before the game now 50/1 to be relegated.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:05:53 pm
They have a top 4 squad.
Top four in the championship?
I think these fuckers will raise their game against us.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:05:53 pm
They have a top 4 squad.
Hi Garry.  :wave
They look a shambolic mess, but then they did last season and we failed to win in three attempts.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:06:18 pm
Dont care about battering them, as fun as it is I just want 3 points and nothing silly from our side

Yep, another 5 or 7 would be nice but any win is fine and if we avoid any leg breaks from the inevitable petulant horror tackles it's a perfect day.
Quote from: shook on Today at 09:58:55 pm
Redcafe is demanding more incoming transfers in January  :lmao

Are they not in the red with FFP when it comes to transfer? Im sure Ive read they need to sell to buy to stay within the limit.
Utopia?
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 10:09:18 pm
They look a shambolic mess, but then they did last season and we failed to win in three attempts.
I have a suspicion Arne may mention that to the players a few (dozen) times over the next few days.
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 10:08:05 pm
I think these fuckers will raise their game against us.

The fuck they will. It will be a massacre ...
Dont really watch them. Why did Zirkzee get booed? Just not very good? Dont really understand that, surely theyve had worse.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:11:30 pm
Are they not in the red with FFP when it comes to transfer? Im sure Ive read they need to sell to buy to stay within the limit.

they're saying take the point deduction like Forest did  ;D
I started watching tonight after 30 minutes, they were already 2 nil down and had conceded 10 shots, a shot every three minutes at home 😂😂

I'm in a pub now listening to their fans pinning their hopes on Forest catching us 😂
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 10:08:05 pm
I think these fuckers will raise their game against us.

Yep, without a doubt...as disheveled as they are they'll still pose a threat if we're not on it from the off...
