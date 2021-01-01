That is embarrassing - like he's Derek Acorah or something.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Let's not get carried away, just beat them.When you start talking about bags of goals it all goes fruit shaped, just play well and beat them ..
United could be in real trouble with their next 4 games. Only soton id back them to beat, and if thats how it plays out, theyd be there around the relegation spots.Query if Amorim survives that scenario
They have a top 4 squad.
Dont care about battering them, as fun as it is I just want 3 points and nothing silly from our side
Redcafe is demanding more incoming transfers in January
They look a shambolic mess, but then they did last season and we failed to win in three attempts.
I think these fuckers will raise their game against us.
Are they not in the red with FFP when it comes to transfer? Im sure Ive read they need to sell to buy to stay within the limit.
