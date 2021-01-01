Imagine we batter them again - what a sight to behold.
Personally, I think we absolutely need to batter them again. A total no-mercy, remoreseless twatting needs to be handed out. No matter what position or state they're in, this game is always seen as the one people want to watch and ironically the one that every neutral believes that Utd will triumph in. Stamping that out with utter contempt is one helluva message to send out.
To the outside -and to an extent within the fanbase - we still need to prove we have no weaknesses or soft underbelly. Twatting inferior sides without conceding is where we need to be. Instil that fear factor in by knocking-off past icons like they thought they were needs to be done.
Give them fuck all Redmen. Ram it to them and then take Forest to the cleaners