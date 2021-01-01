« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1094321 times)

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19520 on: Today at 01:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 08:35:54 am
He's just a mouthy Manc with a mic.

'merely a Mickey Mouse Manc with a mic...' much more alliterative... ;D
Offline shook

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19521 on: Today at 01:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:30:30 am
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/29326/13225015/liverpool-not-in-premier-league-title-race-with-arsenal-and-man-city-according-to-gary-neville
Gary Neville is not a serious pundit.
 

Listen guy, don't you see what's under his name? Skysports has identified him as a "football expert".
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19522 on: Today at 02:14:10 pm »
Imagine we batter them again - what a sight to behold.
Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19523 on: Today at 02:17:13 pm »
This lot have lost more league games than Everton so far this season.  :D
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19524 on: Today at 02:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 01:54:03 pm
'merely a Mickey Mouse Manc with a mic...' much more alliterative... ;D
Alright Shakespeare.  ;D
Online red-nosed reign-debs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19525 on: Today at 03:17:04 pm »
I think a lot of redcafe have finally reached the acceptance stage of their grief after reading the numerous LFC related threads they've got running.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19526 on: Today at 03:32:06 pm »
Quote from: red-nosed reign-debs on Today at 03:17:04 pm
I think a lot of redcafe have finally reached the acceptance stage of their grief after reading the numerous LFC related threads they've got running.

Either that... or they think they're 'reverse jinxing' us. :)
Offline Raaphael

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19527 on: Today at 03:42:57 pm »
I genuinely think that a lot of the Red Cafe forum think that their players are just a little level below our players, but a result of "bad coaching".

"Do you think players like Gakpo or Gravenberch would succeed in our setup?"

Maybe not like they`ve done here, but what about accepting that they are better players than you have?

Online Kennys from heaven

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19528 on: Today at 03:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:14:10 pm
Imagine we batter them again - what a sight to behold.
Personally, I think we absolutely need to batter them again. A total no-mercy, remoreseless twatting needs to be handed out. No matter what position or state they're in, this game is always seen as the one people want to watch and ironically the one that every neutral believes that Utd will triumph in. Stamping that out with utter contempt is one helluva message to send out.

To the outside -and to an extent within the fanbase - we still need to prove we have no weaknesses or soft underbelly. Twatting inferior sides without conceding is where we need to be. Instil that fear factor in by knocking-off past icons like they thought they were needs to be done.

Give them fuck all Redmen. Ram it to them and then take Forest to the cleaners
Online Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19529 on: Today at 03:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:12:33 am
I for one find it extremely satisfying that Neville has to sit there in front of the nation providing his crazed opinions while the two clubs are on trajectories poles apart. It's killing him, and he's getting madder and madder. He's clinging on to 20 titles, if that goes, he's got nothing left. Especially if it looks like we are poised to exceed 20.

The only thing I would possibly find more satisfying is if Ferguson was in his seat.

Yep me too. I think its funny to watch him squirm when either of us play. He could not be further from reality if he tried. Someone else said he talks about his hopes rather than what he sees. Like you say come May and their exclusive 20 times goes he will likely explode I just hope he does it live on air! Unless the rat catcher at the mousehole gets him first.
Online Riquende

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19530 on: Today at 03:51:15 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:30:35 am
He's a bellend, but I find his Wolves-commentary hilarious! ;D

Like most I've only really seen Goldbridge clips when he's loquaciously lambasting the Utd team for conceding or whatever (and that's clearly where his audience grew from) but the last ~90 seconds of that video he's actually quite sober and spot on.

"It might already be too late. We are heavily in debt, our stadium is rotting, and we are absolute shit. Still, we've got people who think that it's one quick fix and we'll be fighting with Liverpool and Man City. Better stadia, better ownership, better finances, better squad. You don't change that by going like *clicks fingers*. It might get worse, for a long time. It might never get better, and I've sort of started to realise that. Those ranty days of "aahhh"... I don't actually believe we're anywhere near a quick fix".

Now when the Flying Pig guy also starts rationally analysing things instead of flinging crockery around, we're 100% in some kind of mirror universe.

Online red-nosed reign-debs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19531 on: Today at 04:02:48 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:32:06 pm
Either that... or they think they're 'reverse jinxing' us. :)

I'm not sure they have sufficient brain capacity for that mate.
