He's a bellend, but I find his Wolves-commentary hilarious!



Like most I've only really seen Goldbridge clips when he's loquaciously lambasting the Utd team for conceding or whatever (and that's clearly where his audience grew from) but the last ~90 seconds of that video he's actually quite sober and spot on."It might already be too late. We are heavily in debt, our stadium is rotting, and we are absolute shit. Still, we've got people who think that it's one quick fix and we'll be fighting with Liverpool and Man City. Better stadia, better ownership, better finances, better squad. You don't change that by going like *clicks fingers*. It might get worse, for a long time. It might never get better, and I've sort of started to realise that. Those ranty days of "aahhh"... I don't actually believe we're anywhere near a quick fix".Now when the Flying Pig guy also starts rationally analysing things instead of flinging crockery around, we're 100% in some kind of mirror universe.