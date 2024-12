Every single penny they've saved with their cuts will have been wasted within six months on whoever the next poor signing will be.



They seem to be wanting to use the classic corporate takeover playbook of finding efficiencies to showcase their tough guy credentials, but they're now doing so in an industry where they could've plausibly sold Mainoo in the summer for £50m+ after a dozen decent performances and also spent £35m on a striker they appeared to have zero plan for. The classic playbook will do nothing to improve financial performance in comparison, and will instead decimate staff morale and torch any goodwill they have amongst the community.