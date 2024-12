https://xcancel.com/markrstats/status/1872699742138098045

Since Ruben Amorim took over, Man United ranks 5th in the league for ball possession but 20th for expected goals created in neutral game states. Their attacks often devolve into U-shaped, sterile possession with no threat



Amorim before Gyokeres:

20/21 - 65 goals

21/22 - 73 goals

22/23 - 71 goals



Amorim after Gyokeres:

23/24 - 96 goals



Gyokeres turned out to be a man amongst boys in that league. Before they signed him, Sporting's attacking numbers weren't outstanding.



It's interesting because you'd naturally think Amorim was getting the best out of Gyokeres, but it can of course work the other way around I guess. Gyokeres hasn't scored at the same rate since he left but still around 1 in 2.